By remote, Hopkins students, staff map Puerto Rico to help get aid to victims of Hurricane Maria

Like other Puerto Ricans far from home, Alanna Farrell Colon, a Johns Hopkins sophomore, felt helpless when Hurricane Maria hit the island. But on Thursday, a “mapathon” held on campus allowed the 19-year-old to help aid workers navigate the battered island.

The biomedical student joined an ongoing and global effort to map buildings, roads and other infrastructure on Puerto Rico, to help on-the-ground relief groups deliver supplies and begin recovery efforts. Using satellite images, volunteer groups have been filling in missing details on existing maps that, particularly in more remote areas, have may have had only the barest of outlines, organizers said.

For Farrell Colon, it was particularly meaningful: She was able to zoom in on an image of Carolina, a municipality east of the capital San Juan, and find a warehouse her mother owns as part of a pool-supply business. The warehouse was not damaged and her family is safe, she said.

“No one had marked it out yet,” she said proudly. With a click on her laptop, she uploaded the tracing of the building to the crowd-sourced site, OpenStreetMap.

Dale Kunce, who heads the Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team, or HOT, a nonprofit that uses the site to map countries after a disaster, said as many as 6,000 people have joined the effort to map countries struck by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

While anyone can go on the website to help, colleges like Hopkins have been particularly active in hosting group events to explain the process and help get even those unskilled in mapping contribute to the effort.

“I think many of us want to contribute in any way that is helpful, said Mara Rojeski Blake, data services manager at Hopkins’ Sheridan Libraries and Museums, who organized the event at Levering Hall on the Homewood campus.

She led a couple dozen students, staff and alumni, all gazing intently at their laptops, through a quick tutorial. They created OpenStreetMap accounts, then went onto a list of tasks that HOT had compiled, each ranked by urgency. That led to maps of various parts of Puerto Rico that were further divided into grids. Participants clicked on grids that had yet to be mapped, which led them to satellite images that were taken before the hurricane.

The tasks listed called for mappers to mostly focus on buildings. Some were fairly easy to trace, urban neighborhoods with streets of what obviously were single family homes. Other grids were more rural, what looked to be a building or two here, surrounded by fields or other undeveloped land. Still others showed larger structures that may have been apartment or office buildings. Some images were harder to scope out — trees blocked part of a structure, sometimes a massing could have been either a building or a shadow.

Once they outlined a building and saved it, the data went to more expert mappers who have been trained on verifying the information, sometimes by comparing to other images or on-the-ground reports.

“As soon as you hit save, it immediately helps us,” said Kunce, who also works as senior geospatial engineer for the American Red Cross, said in a telephone interview.

The Washington-based Kunce recently returned from a trip to Puerto Rico, where field workers downloaded the latest data from the mapathons every night to compare it to assist them. Some of the more remote regions of Puerto Rico were not as well-mapped as more developed parts of the world, he said, and the details volunteers are providing now will help in long-term rebuilding efforts.

“I like the whole crowd-sourcing idea,” said Jim Gillispie, a GIS librarian at Hopkins. “What’s nice is it seems like anyone can help. This allows you a way to contribute that you didn’t have before.”

He worked what looked to be a residential area on the southern edge of Puerto Rico east of Ponce, mapping houses and baseball diamond.

For Kyra Meko, 20, a student with admittedly no experience or skills in computerized mapping, the event was a way to make up for what she saw as a disparity in assistance to recent hurricane victims.

“I see this as an environmental justice issue, with climate change intensifying storms, and certain areas getting more attention,” Meko said.

“I don’t see as much aid going to Puerto Rico as Houston,” she said, noting the Texas city that was struck by Hurricane Harvey.

Kunce said HOT has never been in the position its in now, mapping as many overlapping disasters, from the two Mexican earthquakes to the flooding in Nepal to the multiple hurricanes that have struck the Caribbean.

Several Hopkins students from Puerto Rico were thrilled to help beyond the bake sale they previously hosted, raising $3,000 for relief efforts.

“There’s nothing you can do,” Elmer Zapata, 25, a PhD student, said of his family in Puerto Rico. “You can pack up supplies for them, but there was no USPS service until two days ago.”

By mapping the landscape pre-storm, aid workers would be able to compare that to the current devastation."It's a good way for us to be at Hopkins but still help," said Nikki DeLuca, 25, a PhD student who joined the mapathon. She helped map buildings in what looked like a suburb of San Juan, tracing what looked to be apartment buildings or industrial structures.

"I think everyone has a little piece, and putting it all together, we covered the area," DeLuca said. "I didn't realize there was something we could do from home."

“I think everyone has a little piece, and putting it all together, we covered the area,” DeLuca said. “I didn’t realize there was something we could do from home.”

