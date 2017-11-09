Federal judge rejects proposal to boost diversity at Maryland's HBCUs

A federal judge has rejected proposals by a civil rights group and Maryland higher education officials to boost diversity at the state’s historically black colleges and said she will appoint a special official to craft a new plan instead.

While she didn’t accept a specific plan, Judge Catherine C. Blake did say that she wouldn’t require so-called “traditionally white” schools to close down academic programs and transfer them to historically black colleges — the most controversial aspect of the case.

The ruling issued Wednesday comes more than a decade into a lawsuit about whether historically black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, schools were being denied the chance to attract students of other races because academic programs offered at the HBCUs were copied and offered at historically white schools, drawing away non-black students that were already enrolled, or would have enrolled, in those programs at an HBCU.

Blake ruled in 2013 that the state’s actions fostered segregation in the public higher education system even after legal segregation had ended.

Coming up with a solution has proven difficult, however, and the judge wrote that “neither party’s remedy, as currently proposed, is practicable, educationally sound, and sufficient to address the segregative harms of program duplication.”

In her ruling, Blake faulted both the Coalition for Equity and Excellence in Maryland Higher Education, the group that brought the case, and state officials for not working together closely enough as they try to devise an answer.

“Crafting such a plan is a daunting task requiring the good faith collaboration of the coalition and the state,” Blake wrote. “The court urges such collaboration to strengthen and enhance Maryland’s [historically black institutions] for the benefit of all Maryland students, present and future.”

As a result, Blake wrote, she would appoint a Special Master to get everyone involved to come up with a plan.

Blake wrote that the plan should focus on creating unique or high demand programs at the historically black colleges in order to help them attract a more diverse group of students and funding to help the schools with recruiting and financial aid. It should only involve shifting particular programs if the colleges involved agree, Blake said.

Michael Jones, lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said was pleased with the ruling.

“In higher education, academic programs are magnets; they attract students; they attract funding; they bring prestige,” he said in a written statement. “The Court’s order essentially requires Maryland to do what it has been promising to do ever since before Brown v Board of Education.”

The judge told the parties to submit their choices for a special master within 60 days — agreeing on a candidate if possible. The master should submit a final draft of the plan within a year of being appointed, Blake wrote. A structure for the remedial plan will be in place for the next decade.

The case is unusual because Blake concluded that most of Maryland’s schools are not segregated and so the emphasis has been on promoting diversity at the historically black schools, rather than finding ways to get more black and other minority students into majority white institutions.

A spokesman for the university system declined to comment.

