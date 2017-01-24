High school graduation rates increase across Maryland

High school graduation rates increased slightly across Maryland last year, including in Baltimore, according to state data released Tuesday

Graduation rates also increased among African American students, although they still lag behind their white and Asian counterparts. The rate for African Americans students increased by 1.8 percent, while white students increased by four tenths of a percentage point.

Overall, graduation rates improved statewide for the class of 2016 across ten jurisdictions, including in Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties, according to data released by the Maryland State Department of Education. The numbers also showed a record low dropout rate of 8 percent.

"The new data is great news for Maryland, as the high school diploma is the important first step of a successful journey," Dr. Karen Salmon, the state superintendent of schools, said in a statement. "We continue to strengthen our standards and our classrooms to better prepare each student for employment or additional education."

Rates also improved among students who receive free and reduced meals and among special education students, but declined by nearly 2 percent, to 47.5 percent among students with limited English proficiency

State Board of Education members were scheduled to discuss the graduation rates at a meeting Tuesday afternoon.

