Better late than never, students earn their high school diplomas

Late in his senior year at Franklin High School in Reisterstown, Danny Portillo woke up from his slacker slumber. It was May, and as the last day of classes approached, he realized that he would not be joining his classmates and friends for Franklin’s commencement on June 5.

He had slept in too much. He had missed and failed too many classes. His best grade was a B, and that was for a Junior ROTC class.

Confronted with the reality of no diploma, seeing his peers preparing for the rest of their lives and hearing his father’s admonition, the 18-year-old Portillo decided it was time to catch up, and fast. An assistant principal at Franklin, Rusty Valentine, was right there to help him.

Starting in mid-May, Portillo went to school every day for the next six weeks to make up for lost class time. He took online courses in economics, engineering, English and U.S. history. The extra work paid off.

On Saturday, Portillo was the keynote speaker for the summer graduation ceremony of the Baltimore County public schools. He was one of nearly 100 high school students who received diplomas at a jubilant ceremony at the Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson.

Like Portillo, most of the students had come up short of academic requirements for spring graduation.

Danny Portillo with his diploma from Franklin High School.

Saturday’s commencement was in every way traditional, except for the colors of gowns. Students were allowed to wear the graduation colors of their respective schools — red, blue, yellow, maroon, purple — and that touch added to the festive atmosphere. As students crossed the stage to receive their diplomas and shake hands with the county’s interim superintendent, Verletta White, cheers and hoots went up from the audience. A parent exclaimed, “That’s my boy!” from the balcony.

“Sometimes life creates bumps along the way,” White told the graduates. “It takes grit. Life takes grit. ... There are times when you have to push through.”

But, back in the spring, Danny Portillo was not feeling it.

“I had given up,” he told his fellow summer graduates. “I had never spent more than a couple minutes focused on schoolwork. I barely even went to school. I can guarantee that if you asked some of my Franklin classmates who I was, they wouldn’t be able to put a face to name.”

Portillo’s parents, Riccardo and Suany Portillo of Reisterstown, went to work each day — he as a home improvement contractor, she as a housekeeper — and they assumed their only child was going to school. When his father learned that Portillo might not graduate, he leaned on him. “I wanted him to, first of all, take responsibility,” Riccardo Portillo said. “He needed to assert himself.”

“I realized that if I kept going on how I was going, then I’d never get out of high school and that no one was going to give me a free pass,” Portillo said. “So I did a complete 180 and turned my whole attitude around. I went from spending no more than 15 to 20 minutes doing schoolwork to working eight to 15 hours a day on my courses.”

It was Valentine, the assistant principal, who helped Portillo get the classes he needed.

“He saw his peers finishing school and celebrating,” Valentine said. “The seniors were ready to move on without him. So that’s when he stopped sleeping in and started coming in.”

Valentine said Portillo came to Franklin each day through the end of June, usually from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, and he once put in a marathon day of studies and exams, from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Valentine was so impressed with Portillo’s newfound work ethic that he nominated him to deliver the keynote speech at commencement.

On Saturday, Portillo told his fellow summer graduates to remember what they had been through.

“Reflect on all of it,” he said. “Apply yourself the same way you did to get here, and I promise you’ll accomplish your goals and dreams.”

With diploma in hand, Portillo now hopes to join the Air Force.

