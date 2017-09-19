Former Howard superintendent Renee Foose hired by Maryland education department

Renee Foose, who resigned in May as Howard County’s school superintendent after months of publicly feuding with members of a politically divided school board, was hired Tuesday by the Maryland State Department of Education.

Foose’s new job as an assistant superintendent for assessment, accountability and information technology, will pay between $92,000 and $123,000. The salary comes on top of nearly $1.65 million in salary and benefits Howard County agreed to pay Foose to persuade her to retire as schools superintendent. The payments were more than what it would have cost the board to keep her for the remaining three years left on her contract.

In her new job she will oversee accountability and testing, a role similar to one she formerly held in Montgomery County earlier in her career before going on to work as an administrator in Baltimore County and then becoming superintendent in Howard.

The state school board voted Tuesday afternoon to approve Foose’s hiring by Karen Salmon, the state school superintendent.

“It is something I am passionate about,” Foose said of her new job. “I have talents in that area that I hope lend nicely with Dr. Salmon’s vision,”

Foose said her salary and start date have not yet been set. She will be getting a pension from her Howard County job as well as qualifying for a second pension in her new job.

A power struggle between Foose and the school board erupted last spring after three new board members were elected on a platform opposing her. She was left her with a minority of the board’s support. Foose eventually sued the school board claiming, among other things, that they were trying to usurp her authority. Under a settlement reached with Howard County and signed May 2, Foose agreed to drop her lawsuit and both sides agreed to cease making disparaging comments about each other. The terms of the settlement were criticized by legislators and parents at the time as being excessive and a waste of taxpayer money. Her opponents had said she was dictatorial and ignored issues that were important to parents.

The hiring of Foose by the state education department angered state Del. Warren Miller, a Howard County Republican.

“She received well over a million dollars. Now we are rewarding her with a state job?” he said. “I think the biggest issue is that this is someone who sued the taxpayers of Hoard County. We never found out in court what would have happened. ….I think this is a tremendous liability for the state taxpayers.”

