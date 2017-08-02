Three Maryland schools to receive state-of-the-art fitness centers

Three Maryland middle schools will get $100,000 to open new fitness centers, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.

Baltimore’s Vanguard Collegiate Middle School, Kensington’s Newport Mills Middle School and Buck Lodge Middle School in Adelphi were selected to receive “Don’t Quit! Fitness Centers” through a partnership with the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils.

“These schools have each demonstrated fitness excellence and will now benefit from state-of-the-art fitness centers that both the students and community can utilize to incorporate fitness and wellness into their daily lives,” Hogan said in a statement.

Maryland was one of four states chosen to join the multi-million dollar physical fitness campaign in January, along with Louisiana, Colorado and Oregon.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies will be held this fall to unveil the three fitness centers.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman