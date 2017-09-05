First day of school in Baltimore: 'It’s great to be back'

Ebonie Allen woke up her daughters Tuesday morning by singing her special first-day-of-school song.

She kept on chanting — “School’s in session, school’s in session! Whoop! Whoop! Whoop!” — as she walked the girls to Frederick Elementary in Southwest Baltimore.

“They had a long summer, a nice vacation and I’m ready for them to get back into the books,” Allen said of Destiny, 10, who is starting fifth-grade and Georgia, 4, a pre-kindergartener. “Education is first.”

Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises, Mayor Catherine Pugh, Sen. Ben Cardin and other officials were at Frederick to welcome Allen’s daughters and hundreds of other students into their newly renovated school.

“It’s great to be back,” Santelises said.

Tuesday marked the first day of school in most districts across the state, and the first time in more than two decades they started after Labor Day under a new mandate issued by Gov. Larry Hogan requiring school districts to redraw their calendars. The move was intended to lengthen the summer vacation season and help Ocean City businesses.

Maryland’s public school enrollment is expected to hit a record this year, with close to 900,000 students attending.

At Frederick, students walked into a building that has had about $30 million worth of renovations and additions. It was one of two city schools to reopen under a $1 billion initiative aimed at replacing the district’s aging education institutions. Fort Worthington Elementary/Middle School was also rebuilt as part of the 21st Century School Construction and Revitalization Program. As many as 28 buildings could be rebuilt or renovated by 2021 under the 21st century plan.

Frederick is now equipped with a media center, technology makerspace, modern science lab and other amenities. There is collaborative space for students on every floor, and adaptable seating in each of the bright, freshly-painted classrooms. In one fifth-grade classroom, a teacher led her students in yoga and meditation before starting the day. Cardin stood in the corner of the darkened room, stretched his hands upward and took deep breaths along with the students.

“I feel so much better now,” he said as he walked out.

As Pugh toured the building, she paused to ask students how they like their new school building. Some students smiled shyly and offered a thumbs up. Others shouted out “yes”.

“We’re looking forward to the other new buildings opening up as well,” she said. “This is really exciting for Baltimore City.”

Frederick also has space intended for community use. For families in the neighborhood experiencing financial hardship, there is a room where they can do laundry and shower, said new principal Harold Henry.

“We want to be a hub to provide that kind of support for the community,” Henry said. The school, which enrolled just over 440 students as of Friday, is opening as a Baltimore Curriculum Project charter school this year.

Part of the 21st century schools plan required the city to shutter underutilized buildings and combine them with other schools. On Tuesday, some students who used to attend Samuel F. B. Morse also poured through Frederick’s doors.

Ladonja Hargrove came to Frederick to drop off her two grandkids for their first day. Hargrove’s children had attended Samuel F. B. Morse and she had hoped to send her grandchildren there too.

“Things happen and you have to accept change,” Hargrove said. “And this is good change. The school is nice and clean and will be a fresh start.”

Bolstering student literacy is a cornerstone of Santelises’ vision for the school year. She also wants schools to place greater emphasis on providing a well-rounded curriculum, rich with science, social studies and the arts.

In 2016, Frederick students received the lowest PARCC scores in the state, with Samuel F. B. Morse ranking just slightly higher.

“We want to raise achievement for both populations. In my mind, we’re one now,” Henry said. “Most importantly, we’re making sure kids can read. It’s more than just test scores — it’s creating students who can actualize, who are critical thinkers, who are developing leadership capabilities.”

City officials also visited Mary E. Rodman Elementary Tuesday, one of three institutions working with Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School in a partnership to turn around some of the city’s failing schools. The group of four schools began a week earlier, after receiving a waiver from the state.

Just a week in at Rodman, Santelises said, “the environment is already palpably different.”

“All three of the schools have struggled for a long time,” she said. “The culture is already so much more nourishing here. Teaching and learning is going on immediately.”

Santelises will also visit Excel Academy, an alternative high school in West Baltimore later this afternoon.

