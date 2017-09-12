Hopkins, University of Maryland ranked among top colleges by U.S. News and World Report

Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland, College Park were ranked among the top tier in the U.S. News and World Report annual rankings of colleges and universities released Tuesday.

Hopkins was ranked 11th and College Park was ranked 61 in the category of Best National Universities. University of Maryland Baltimore County was ranked 159.

U.S. News and World Report released the polls, which factor in everything from the SAT scores of entering freshman, to graduation and acceptance rates and the view of college presidents and administrators.

U.S. News asked college presidents and administrators which schools are making the most innovative improvements in curriculum, campus life, faculty and technology. UMBC was ranked 7th and College Park was ranked 15th.

“As a top 25 public research institution, UMD is especially proud to be named the 15th most innovative school in the country in recognition of our entrepreneurial programs and pioneering research,” University of Maryland, College Park spokeswoman Katie Lawson said in an email. “In fact, we are the nation's first Do Good campus, dedicated to inspiring a culture of philanthropy and social innovation where entrepreneurial thinking drives positive social change.”

Johns Hopkins University officials said in a statement that the rankings showed it “continues to be one of the nation’s best colleges and universities.”

U.S. News and World Report also named UMBC the 7th Most Innovative University in the country and the 13th top national university for Strong Commitment to Undergraduate Teaching.

“These rankings reflect the respect thought leaders across the country have for our university, and they speak to our strength as an institution focused on both research and the undergraduate educational experience,” UMBC President Freeman Hrabowski said in a statement. “We are proud to be included on both lists.”

Two Maryland schools ranked in the top 30 of public universities. The U.S. Naval Academy was first and St. Mary’s College of Maryland was sixth.

The Naval Academy was ranked 21st among liberal arts colleges, a fall from the 12th spot the year before. Meanwhile, St. Johns College in Annapolis was ranked 53rd, Goucher College was ranked 112th and McDaniel College was ranked 134th.

Of the historically black colleges and universities in the country, Morgan State University was ranked 16th, University of Maryland Eastern Shore was ranked 20th and Bowie State University was ranked 22nd.

This article will be updated.

