Interim superintendent of Baltimore County schools to earn $265,000

Baltimore County's interim school superintendent will be paid $265,000 in the next academic year.

Verletta White, currently the district's chief academic officer, signed a contract with the county school board earlier this week. She begins her job as interim superintendent on July 1.

Her pay is slightly less than the outgoing superintendent, Dallas Dance, who earned $287,000 a year. He resigned in April and will leave the position on June 30.

Much of the language in the contract remains similar to Dance's contract. White will receive a car, a communications and technology allowance of $450 a month, and reimbursement for contributions she makes to her pension and retirement.

White has said that she plans to apply for the permanent job. The board could extend her contract for another year if it decides not to do a national search for a new replacement ahead of school board elections in 2018.

