Baltimore County school board may do national search for new superintendent

The Baltimore County school board has gotten bids from firms to do a national search for a new superintendent even as it weighs whether to keep Interim Superintendent Verletta White in the position.

With time running out to do a search and have a new superintendent in place by July 1, the board sought bids in early January from firms that would help hire a new leader. The board has not met since the bids were due on Jan. 22 and has not selected a firm.

“The board has not yet decided on its final course of action,” said board chair Edward Gilliss. “Since timing is an important element of any decision, the board has commenced the process of considering search firms” if it chooses to do a wide search.”

Gilliss said in an email that the board “continues to be confronted with three alternatives with respect to how best to determine long term leadership.” The board could also decide not to do a wide search and hire White as its permanent superintendent. It could also keep White as an interim for another year, which would require the approval of Maryland State School Superintendent Karen Salmon. A third option would be to consider other candidates without doing a national search, Gilliss said.

Gilliss said he has not seen the bids and doesn’t know which firms, or how many, made proposals. The school board will discuss the selection of a superintendent behind closed doors on Tuesday, he said.

The discussions about selecting a new leader for the school system comes after the sudden departure of former Superintendent Dallas Dance, who resigned last spring in the middle of his contract. He was indicted a week ago on four counts of perjury for failing to disclose nearly $147,000 in pay he received for private consulting with several companies and school districts beginning in 2012.

A Baltimore County grand jury alleges Dance falsely stated on financial disclosure forms filed with the county school district that he earned no additional income personally or through his consulting company, Deliberate Excellence, in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

White has acknowledged that she worked as a consultant four four years without disclosing the payments to the school system or the public. She was chief academic officer for the school system before being named interim superintendent after Dance’s departure. She was paid about $3,000 for attending twice-yearly conferences where she gave advice to clients of Education Research & Development Institutes. ERDI represents educational technology companies, some of which have contracts with the school system. White has apologized for the lapse and said she misunderstood the questions on the disclosure forms. She said she would amend her disclosure forms to be accurate and would no longer do outside consulting work. She also said she would no longer travel out of the state for the school system without informing the board.

The upcoming November elections will complicate the search for a new superintendent. For the first time this fall, seven of the 12 member school board will be elected. As a result, if the current board selects a permanent superintendent this spring, that person would be working for new bosses by December. Tom DeHart, executive director of the Council of Administrative and Supervisory Employees, the union that represents county school administrators, said he is disappointed the board is just now putting out bids for a search firm.

“In my mind the train is pretty much down the track,” he said, adding that in most cases searches begin in November. He sees the late start for a possible search and the school board election as a “perfect storm” that will make it less likely that top candidates will want to apply.

“If there are potentially good candidates out there, they might sit this one out,” he said.

DeHart said a survey of the union’s members two months ago showed overwhelming support for White to be made permanent superintendent.

The board could seek permission from the state superintendent of schools and request White be given a second year as the interim chief of county schools, he said.

“It allows Verletta to work with a new board and she either passes their muster or not,” he said.

