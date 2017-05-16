Former Baltimore County executive appointed to school board

Roger Hayden, a former county executive, has been named to the Baltimore County school board.

Gov. Larry Hogan appointed Hayden Tuesday to fill a vacancy that was created when board member Romaine N. Williams left last month.

Hayden, a Republican county executive from 1990 to 1994, also served on the Baltimore County school board from 1978 to 1987. He was president of the board for six years, from 1981 to 1987.

Hogan has now appointed the majority of the 12-member board. One of the members is a student who is not appointed by the governor.

