Four Baltimore County school board members have asked state officials to intervene in destruction of documents

Four members of the Baltimore County school board are asking state officials to step in to “prevent any further destruction of records” in the school system.

The four members, who represent a minority of the school board, say they are concerned that a majority of board members will vote Tuesday to reverse an earlier board directive that instructed every school employee to not throw out any school documents on emails.

The four board members — Ann Miller, Kathleen Causey, Julie Henn and Roger Hayden — have sent their request to the Governor’s education accountability officer, the state archivist, the General Services Administration, the Attorney Grievance Commission and the Maryland State Ethics Commission.

This past spring, the school system attorney Margaret Ann Howie decided to shred old financial disclosure reports, which she said had been piling up for years in her office. She wanted to make room for the next batch were soon to arrive. The school system said the shredding was done legally, following guidelines for getting rid of old documents.

The shredding came after the former superintendent Dallas Dance was convicted and sentenced to jail for perjury for lying on his financial disclosure reports.

Miller, Causey, Henn and Hayden are concerned that the destruction was coming during a time when the board was about to finalize the parameters of an audit that would be conducted following the Dance conviction.

The full board voted last month to send out a directive to all school system employees saying no documents should be destroyed. The audit is still ongoing.

But some board members, such as Nicholas Stewart, believe that the directive that was sent was so broad that it is difficult for school system employees to carry out their work. They say it emails are piling up in inboxes and papers are unable to be recycled or thrown out.

Mychael Dickerson, the school system’s chief of staff, said when Interim School Superintendent Verletta White asked school attorneys to clarify the board’s directive, she was told that “any and all” means all records must be saved, even junk email.

The school system has 22,700 employees with email accounts, according to Kevin Smith, the chief operating officer. Eventually, he said, unless he intervenes with a work around, the system will run out of capacity to store every email.

He said administrators also aren’t throwing away papers, and he has limited storage space in a warehouse for all those retained papers.

While the directive includes all employees in schools, it isn’t clear whether all teachers are saving every scrap of paper.

“I think the board as a whole did not fully appreciate the consequences, intended and not intended, of its broad sweeping policy,” Stewart said.

Miller and the three other board members are objecting and believe they will be overruled, according to the complaint they have filed.

But Tim Baker, the Maryland State Archivist, said that isn’t really his role.

“The role of the Archives is to assist agencies in determining what record material should be of permanent value and to assist those agencies in transferring the materials to the archive,” he said. His office doesn’t get involved in determining how long a document should be kept.

“No one would ever argue that financial disclosure reports are of permanent value except for a very exclusive group of state officials,” Baker said. That exclusive group would include the governor and the lieutenant governor, but certainly not an elementary school principal, he said.

Once a government agency destroys documents then it must file paperwork with the state archives saying what was destroyed, he said.

“Once I read it (the complaint) I will be reaching out to several appropriate state agencies,” said Valerie Radomsky, who Gov. Larry Hogan recently appointed as director of the the Office of Education Accountability.

School board president Edward Gilliss noted that the media had gotten a copy of the complaint before the rest of the school board.

“This matter will be discussed in closed session at tomorrow’s board meeting,” Gilliss said. “It is unfortunate that certain board members seek to have this matter heard beyond the confidential walls of the board’s closed session in advance of that matter being discussed by all 12 board members.”

