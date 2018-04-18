Former Baltimore County schools Superintendent Dallas Dance asks for probation instead of jail time

Former Baltimore County School Superintendent Dallas Dance is asking a judge to give him probation rather than jail time for failing to disclose nearly $147,000 he earned from part-time consulting jobs.

In a sentencing memo filed by his attorneys, Dance is portrayed as taking responsibility for his behavior, as well as having “deep regret and repentance.”

Dance pleaded guilty to four counts of perjury last month for not being honest in filling out his annual financial disclosure reports. He did not disclose that he worked for outside companies and organizations, including a company that was awarded a no-bid contract with the school system.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Friday, his 37th birthday.

Prosecutors, in a memo filed Wednesday, have recommended a sentence of five years, with 18 months spent in jail. They argue that Dance has harmed the county.

“Honest and hardworking administrators and teachers now inherit the disillusionment, negative example and lack of trust in authority that his dishonesty has likely created within the student body and the parent community,” the memo said.

Dance agreed to a statement of facts laid out by prosecutors in a Baltimore County courtroom on March 8, which described him as a public official who went to lengths to hide and lie about his payments from SUPES Academy, a now-defunct Illinois based administrative training company. In their memo, the prosecutors described Dance’s actions “a continuous pattern of deliberate deceit and dishonest behavior that extended over a period of time.”

Dance’s attorneys, Andrew Graham and Michelle Lipkowitz, rebut some of the assertions in their sentencing memo, downplaying the degree to which Dance manipulated the purchasing rules to get SUPES Academy an $875,000 no-bid contract with the school system soon after he was hired in 2012.

The lawyers say the contract was done in accordance with county policy and without interference from Dance. However, prosecutors said in March that Dance vowed to a SUPES official that he would fire a Baltimore County school system employee if necessary to get SUPES a contract. The company had begun paying Dance $90,000 as a consultant the month before the contract was approved by the board.

The attorneys also say that a claim by SUPES officials that Dance had asked them “to keep me as busy as you can,” because he had divorced recently and needed the money, was false. Lawyers say Dance’s income was enough to make his child support payments. At the time he left the job last year, Dance was earning $287,000 a year as superintendent.

In the 45-page memorandum, Dance’s attorneys said a jail sentence would serve no purpose because Dance has already lost a high profile job, his career and his standing in the community.

They describe news coverage of the case as “painfully humiliating to Dance.” They say he could do community service work, if the judge deems it necessary.

In addition to the memo, 69 friends, family and professional colleagues, have written to the judge asking for leniency for him. They include his mother and ex-wife, college friends, and fellow educators in Virginia and Houston, where he worked before coming to Baltimore County. They include notes from students he has mentored and those who mentored him, including University of Maryland Baltimore County President Freeman Hrabowski. At least four pastors, in churches from Richmond, Va. to Houston to Baltimore, also wrote on his behalf, including Bishop Walter S. Thomas at New Psalmist Baptist Church in Northwest Baltimore, where Dance was a member.

The letters describe Dance as a man who was always working, but went to great lengths to help friends and mentor young people. Numerous friends wrote that he had made a difference in their lives by giving advice at crucial junctures.

Hrabowski wrote that he would “put Dr. Dance among the most effective academic leaders in helping to close the achievement gap.”

“After many conversations and opportunities to observe him, I feel comfortable saying I consider him a fundamentally honest person,” wrote Hrabowski, who added he believes Dance sincerely regrets the mistakes he made and would never do the same again.

Dance’s pastor, Bishop Thomas, wrote to the judge: “I ask that you see him through the long lens of his accomplishment. He is a good man with much to offer.”

Dance’s ex-wife, Sherita Burrell Dance, wrote that they remain close despite their divorce. She argued that their 8-year-old son, Myles, needs his father, and that sending him to jail would also have “devastating collateral consequences” on Dance’s parents, who are in poor health and depend on him for support.

After Dance left his job last July, he returned to Richmond, where his son and parents live. He purchased a house in the suburbs and began an education consulting firm.

No written support came from current county school officials or politicians.

In their sentencing memo, Dance’s lawyers describe him as a precocious elementary, middle and high school student who was raised by his mother and grandmother. Studious and always juggling multiple outside interests, Dance finished high school in three years, graduating as the class valedictorian. He went on to Virginia Union University, graduating summa cum laude in just three years. He began teaching in Henrico County, Va., at age 20, after deciding against pursuing a law degree in favor of going into education. At 24, he became the youngest principal in Virginia history, according to the lawyers.

By 2011, Dance was in charge of the middle schools in Houston, and was in a SUPES Academy training program to prepare him to become a superintendent, the memo said. Those training programs were taught by superintendents, which included Chicago’s Barbara Byrd-Bennett and Baltimore County’s Joe Hairston. Byrd-Bennett would later be convicted of wire fraud for steering contracts to SUPES Academy in exchange for a promise of $2.3 million in kickbacks. She and two SUPES officials are now in prison.

Prosecutors say that once Dance was chosen to become superintendent in Baltimore County, SUPES officials began asking for work and, in turn, giving him jobs training educators. They said in the statement of facts read in court that Dance went along with most of their requests. After his relationship with SUPES became public in December 2013, he quit his job with the company under pressure from the school board. SUPES had already paid Dance $90,000 at that point, but he continued to ask company officials for more money for work he said he had done.