Former Baltimore County schools superintendent Dance scheduled for Aug. 27 release from jail

Former Baltimore County schools Superintendent Dallas Dance is scheduled to be released from a Virginia jail on Aug. 27, after serving four months of his six-month sentence.

Dance was convicted of four counts of perjury and sentenced April 20 in Baltimore County Circuit Court. Judge Kathleen G. Cox agreed to allow Dance to serve his sentence in Henrico County, near Richmond, after his attorneys requested the transfer. Dance moved back to the Richmond area, where his son and parents live, shortly after he left his superintendent job last summer.

Cox also said Dance would be eligible for work release.

Inmates commonly don’t serve their entire sentence, receiving credits for things such as good conduct or work detail assignments. Dance’s scheduled release date of Aug. 27 was calculated using Maryland guidelines, Henrico County Sheriff Michael Wade said.

Under Maryland guidelines, Dance must serve a minimum of 25 percent of his sentence, according to Gerald Shields, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. If Dance serves four months, he would be serving 66 percent of his sentence.

In an interview with The Sun, Wade shared details of Dance’s incarceration and his work-release assignment.

Dance is living with about 50 other inmates in a barracks-style center for inmates in the work-release program. Although part of the jail complex, the center is separated from the regular jail.

Wade said inmates on work release can drive themselves to and from work in their private car.

Dance is working as a program developer at the Capital Area Health Network from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Wade said. Capital Area Health Network is a nonprofit with six centers in the Richmond area that provide healthcare to residents in underserved communities, according to its website.

The nonprofit did not respond to a request for details about Dance’s position.

Dance is allowed to carry his cellphone when he is at work, but it is stored in a locker when he is in jail.

Wade said Dance “wears a GPS bracelet all the time,” which allows the sheriff’s department to keep track of where he is.

Wade said inmates on work release are not allowed to receive visitors at the jail because of difficulties the jail had in controlling the flow of drugs into its regular population.

But Dance, like other work release inmates, is allowed to meet his family at a local restaurant for an hour one day a week, Wade said.

Wade said he is very strict about that provision. He said one inmate recently stayed in his car in the parking lot of a restaurant instead of going into the restaurant and lost his privilege to do work release.

Of Dance, Wade said he has had “no problems whatsoever with him.”

Dance pleaded guilty in March to perjury for failing to disclose to the public and school board that he had earned $147,000 in consulting jobs he had while he was superintendent.

liz.bowie@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lizbowie