Dallas Dance reports to jail in Henrico County, Va.

Former Baltimore County School Superintendent Dallas Dance received permission to serve his six-month sentence for four counts of perjury close to where he lives in Virginia.

Henrico County Sheriff’s Office officials said Dance had arrived at the jail shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and was waiting in the lobby to be processed.

Baltimore County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Cox signed an order on Wednesday modifying Dance’s sentence to allow him to serve time in Henrico County, Va., near Richmond.



After he resigned his job as superintendent on June 30, Dance moved back to the Richmond area where his son and parents live.

Dance pleaded guilty in March to perjury for failing to disclose to the public and school board that he had earned $147,000 in consulting jobs he had while he was superintendent.

At his sentencing on April 20, Cox said Dance is eligible for work release.

