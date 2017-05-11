Baltimore County schools superintendent will leave job without additional compensation

Unlike the superintendent of Howard County schools who walked away from her job with a $1.65 million payout last week, Baltimore County's superintendent is leaving his job with just what he is owed in his contract for this year.

School Superintendent Dallas Dance abruptly resigned his job two weeks ago in Baltimore County with job prospects, but no job. Dance will leave on the last day of his contract, June 30, and collect just the last pay check of his $275,000 annual salary and his retirement and pension payments as required under his employment contract signed last year. He will have completed the first year of a four year contract.

Dance's last pay check will fulfill the school system's commitment to pay him the remaining portion of his annual salary and $18,200 in pension, both of which are paid throughout the year. The school system will deposit $53,000 to Dance's two retirement accounts, as his contract specifies, on June 30, which is also the end of the fiscal year.

Dance, who has described his position as "the best job I could ever have", resigned on his own, and there were no suggestions that the board wanted him to leave.

"I truly believe BCPS is in a better place today than when I first arrived," he said in a statement announcing his resignation. "I now transition to another chapter of my career ..."

Although Dance had some controversies during his five year tenure his relationship with the school board was not nearly as contentious as that between the Howard County school board and the now former superintendent. The two sides publicly feuded for months and Foose sued the board last January claiming that its members were trying to undermine her authority as superintendent. The payout agreement was reached after negotiations between her and the board.

Foose received $1.13 million in "post-termination payments", plus $171,000 for her retirement, $278,000 for her pension and $65,000 for her unused days off. The board also agreed to provide Foose lifelong health benefits equal to those received by retirees of Howard County schools.

