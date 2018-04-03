Baltimore County has history of hiring homegrown superintendents — but not recently

If the Baltimore County School Board decides to hire its interim superintendent, Verletta White, she would be the first home-grown superintendent in nearly two decades.

In the past half century, the school system has had just six leaders, a remarkably small number compared to other large districts where leadership has turned over on average every three years.

The school board is expected to vote Tuesday night on whether to hire a national search firm to pick the next superintendent, who by state law must be in place by July 1. The board is looking for a replacement for Dallas Dance, who resigned a year ago amid a criminal investigation.

The school board said it is leaving open the option of picking White to be its next superintendent. The 50-year-old administrator grew up in Baltimore County, has children in the school system and has spent most of her career in the county as a teacher and administrator. She has told the school system repeatedly that she wants the permanent position.

Since 1970, the school board hired three out-of-towners: Joe Hairston from Clayton County, Ga.; Dance from Houston; and Stuart Berger from Wichita, Kan. One of its longest serving superintendents, Robert Dubel, stayed from 1976 to 1992. He had been an assistant superintendent since 1968, and was hired quickly by the school board, even as the public and politicians called for a more open search.

The county school board turned to Berger in 1992, hiring him after a controversial stint in Wichita. Within a year, he was jeered at a public meeting attended by 500 people that went until 1 am. Parents called for his resignation.

He was accused of having an authoritarian management style, and had made unpopular changes. He also proposed the board accept a contract with an Arizona technology company that had financed trips to the company’s headquarters for more than 70 of the system’s teachers and top officials.

The school board gave Berger a $300,000 buyout to leave the position early.

The board then hired another insider, Anthony Marchione, a 40-year veteran of the school system who had been raised in Baltimore County and attended Kenwood High School. He stayed from 1995 to 2000 and had a calmer administration.

When Marchione left, the school board hired Joe Hairston, who had spent most of his career in Prince George’s County, but who was working at the time for the Clayton County public schools.

Hairston stayed 12 years, before retiring in 2011, when Dance was hired. His administration was known for stability, but he earned a reputation has a poor communicator by the end of his tenure.

Dance, who pleaded guilty last month to four counts of perjury for not reporting nearly $147,000 in income from consulting work, was the superintendent from 2012 to 2017.

White acknowledged failing to file out her financial disclosure forms correctly over several years. She has amended the forms and agreed not to take an outside job.

