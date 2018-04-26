Lyons Mill Elementary's Brendan Penn named Baltimore County Teacher of the Year

Brendan Penn, an elementary school teacher with an interest in helping raise the next generation of science and engineering students, was named Baltimore County Teacher of the Year for 2018-2019 at an awards ceremony Wednesday night.

A third grade teacher at Lyons Mill Elementary School, Penn has been teaching for six years, the first three at Randallstown Elementary. Some of Penn’s focus has been on leading the school’s robotics and LEGO teams. The robotics team, now in its first year of competition, qualified for the upcoming VEX Robotics World Championships.

Teacher of the Year winners from each school system will compete for Maryland Teacher of the Year.

Penn wrote in his application for Teacher of the Year that “increasing diversity of future leaders in science and engineering is crucial,” school officials said.

Five other finalists for the award were honored by the school system on Wednesday. They are Kimberly Burton-Regulski of Eastern Technical High, Catherine Flanagan of Victory Villa Elementary, Leonora Lipinski of Perry Hall High, Robert Russell of Cockeysville Middle and Alison Tunison of Lutherville Laboratory.

