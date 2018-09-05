Extreme heat will keep some Baltimore County schools closed for a third straight day

Extreme heat has forced Baltimore County school officials to keep eight schools and two centers closed for the third day in a row on Thursday.

The schools, which lack air conditioning, will have their first day of school on Friday. The school year began Tuesday.

The schools that remain closed are Bedford, Berkshire, Colgate, and Dundalk elementaries, and Dulaney, Patapsco, Lansdowne and Woodlawn high schools. The Campfield Early Learning Center and Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies also remain closed.

Baltimore and Baltimore County have struggled to add air conditioning to dozens of their older schools over the past decade.

