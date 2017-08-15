Teacher supply shortages lead to free storage closet

Melissa Badeker has the 2,000-square-foot warehouse she rents organized in sections: a pile of 3,800 binders, a library of teacher guides and resource books and a giant storage bin stuffed with pencils, 10 to a bundle. All of the donated items are free for the taking, a stockpile to help eliminate the hundreds of dollars many teachers spend out of pocket each year to buy supplies for their students and classrooms.

A former Baltimore teacher, Badeker said her journey to create the Teacher Supply Swap started in front of a trash can where she threw away boxes of supplies she saved from her time in the classroom, crying because she knew how much the items would mean if she could get them in the hands of a teacher who needed them.

“We’re getting supplies that are excess and teachers are swamping this place to get those supplies,” said Badeker, who grappled over the boxes for years before tossing them in 2014.

“No matter who you are, if you think you need free school supplies, you should be able to have access to them, particularly when there is so much available.”

Teachers and administrators say Badeker is helping to solve a big problem: Surveys show an average teacher spends about $500 of their own money to buy supplies for students and decorate their classrooms. She collects donations — leftover pencils from bowling alleys, motivational posters from teachers changing grade levels and extra swag bags from the Baltimore Convention Center — then lines the shelves in the warehouse and invites teachers, home school parents, nonprofit volunteers and daycare providers to shop. She asks visitors to join the swap by making a voluntary donation in the amount they think is fair; the recommended contribution is $25 a year.

Since the supply swap was founded about three years ago, the organization has given out an estimated $100,000 in supplies to hundreds of shoppers a year. More than 400 visits to the swap were made in 2015, growing to about 1,000 in 2016. So far this year, about 600 visits were reported.

The growing organization will soon offer a supply delivery truck and is launching a pilot program in two Baltimore schools to improve inventory control and ordering. The store at 1224 Wicomico Street in South Baltimore is open for limited hours on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Ericka Caruso, a Prince George’s County first grade teacher who lives in Columbia, discovered the store shortly after it opened and stops in regularly to check what is in stock. On a recent day during her summer break, Caruso browsed through the shelves along with teachers from across the region, parents and volunteers for various nonprofits.

“Who knows what we’ll find,” she said. “It’s heaven sent for teachers in the schools that are underfunded. Otherwise, we would have to use our money, and we still do.”

Badeker, who has a master’s degree in education administration, said her goal is to put herself out of business. She wants to create a system that allows schools to better track inventory, exchange surplus items and do a better job of ordering the supplies teachers most need in their classrooms to minimize what they’re spending out of pocket.

She was working for a virtual education company before being awarded an 18-month $60,000 fellowship by the Open Society Institute’s Baltimore office in November to expand the swap that she founded with a friend, who is now a volunteer. She also received a grant worth about $3,000 from the Abell Foundation for the pilot program at an elementary school in East Baltimore and an elementary and middle school in Northwest Baltimore.

Principal Shandra Worthy-Owens at Dr. Bernard Harris Sr. Elementary School in the Oliver neighborhood said she is eager for any solutions Badeker can produce. New to the school last year, Worthy-Owens said on her first walk through of the school’s five supply closets she found items that had been there for decades, such as math games that were never used and new pencils intended to be offered as prizes for children.

“A lot of the materials were in stacks on top of stacks, so we didn’t really even know what we have,” she said.

Teams of teachers went through each of the closets this year, Worthy-Owens said, but the piles are unwieldy and without an organized inventory system, she said it will be hard to stay organized. With limited budgets for city schools, she said she finds it difficult to stretch her supply budget of about $8,000 far enough for the school’s 415 students and 25 teachers.

She hopes an intra-district supply exchange could move resources swiftly from one school that needs an item — such as extra copies of a textbook — to another that has a few too many.

Badeker said for the pilot program she will be taking inventory in the schools’ supply closets and applying a monetary value to items. She will ask the principals what they would like to distribute to their teachers, what they consider excess and what they would like to store. She also wants to understand more about the timeline for ordering and distributing supplies. From there, she will analyze the data and begin to develop a system for schools to share extra stuff.

Another issue she wants to help address is one she has found through her surveys of teachers. Badeker said teachers are not always invited by principals to be a part of the process of ordering supplies or developing the classroom lists that are routinely sent home to parents at the start of a new school year. During the budget process, principals may also avoid spending money on supplies or spend it rapidly if they are at risk of losing it, Badeker said.

“Everyone in schools knows this happens,” Badeker said. “It’s not nefarious. They are given such limited funds and they try to manage the money properly and hold on to the funds as long as they can.”

Different districts manage the challenges associated with supplies differently, but across the country teachers consistently report spending their own money. A recent survey by the National School Supply and Equipment Association found that 99.5 percent of all public school teachers buy supplies with the average teacher spending $485. Ten percent spend $1,000 or more.

One Oklahoma third grade teacher made national headlines this summer when she was so desperate for help buying school supplies for her students that she begged at a busy intersection with the sign: “Teacher Needs School Supplies! Anything Helps. Thank you.”

The Howard County school system created a swap in the 2014-15 school year that has saved the district an estimated $260,000 with about 2,000 items exchanged. Schools can post items they no longer need and search for what is available within the system for free. Previously, district officials say unwanted supplies, furniture and equipment were either thrown away or sold to the public while other district schools were going out and purchasing the very same items new.