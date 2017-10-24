Baltimore school suspensions fell last year

Suspensions in Baltimore city schools dipped last year as the district continued to reform its disciplinary practices to reduce the rate of students getting kicked out of school.

There were about 6,800 suspensions and expulsions last school year, down from nearly 8,500 the year before. The nearly 20 percent drop comes as city schools CEO Sonja Santelises has put renewed emphasis on positive behavioral interventions.

“Moving forward as a system, we need to focus on and do a better job of identifying some of the social emotional needs of our kids,” she said during an editorial meeting with The Baltimore Sun this summer.

The district is working with schools and community partners to decrease suspension rates through methods such as restorative practices, a model that calls for schools to teach conflict resolution and relationship building. A central tenet of Santelises’ blueprint is a focus on social-emotional learning and rehabilitative responses to misbehavior.

“This is not a zero-tolerance district,” said Karen Webber, Open Society Institute’s education and youth development director. “This is a restorative district.”

More than 40 schools utilized the restorative practices model last school year, and 79 used another behavioral framework emphasizing positive interventions. Webber predicts suspensions will drop further as the district continues to implement these models in additional schools.

“Leadership makes a difference,” Webber said. “We have a CEO who is embedded in the community, ensuring that school climates are what they should be so teaching and learning can happen.”

City schools officials will provide additional comments later today during a school board meeting, where a report on suspensions and expulsions will be presented. Statewide data is not yet available to allow for comparisons across the region.

Over the past decade, district administrators have focused attention on the social climate inside schools and revised the student code of conduct to limit suspensions for minor offenses.

According to the district’s student discipline policy, “the removal of a student from the classroom should be the disciplinary action of last resort.”

The data released this week shows most students were suspended for fighting, being disruptive, and making threats or attacking a student or teacher. The number of expulsions went from 80 in the 2015-2016 school year to just 10 last year.

"This issue is about more than just numbers on paper,” Baltimore Teachers Union president Marietta English said in a statement. “What we should be doing is focusing on providing the necessary resources to help students with major behavioral issues get the help they need all while providing support for educators who work tirelessly to create a safe learning environment for all of their students."

School officials plan to continue monitoring suspension data trends and provide support to address disproportional rates of punishment of children of specific races and other demographic subgroups.

Black students are still suspended at higher rates than their peers; 9.5 percent compared to 3.25 percent for white students, and 2.8 percent for Hispanic students. Boys are suspended more often than their female classmates. And students with disabilities are kicked out of class more often than students in the general population.

Those are some of the areas on which the district must focus, Webber said. She said school officials must realize that many of their students come from violent neighborhoods and low-income families, and struggle with problems that may affect their behavior at school.

“For us to expect children to take whatever experiences they have at home and leave them at the school doorstep is not the most responsible approach,” she said. “As we start looking at the whole child, we’re going to have a different response to childhood behavior.”

