Now empowered to control city school board, Baltimore mayor seeks new applicants

For the first time in two decades that the Baltimore mayor has sole authority over who sits on the city school board, residents who want a say in shaping local education policy are being encouraged to join the board.

Applications for three open positions on the nine member board are being accepted through Monday at the office of Mayor Catherine Pugh. Pugh won full control of school board appointments earlier this year after the state legislature voted to end a longtime arrangement under which the city’s mayor and Maryland’s governor jointly selected members.

Pugh made taking back control of the board a priority of her legislative agenda since becoming mayor in December and said it would allow her to more easily fulfill her vision for management of the city school system.

In addition, she said the circumstances that led to joint-governance of the board have passed.

The city struck a deal with the state in 1997 designed to create more oversight over the troubled school system, which was struggling with low student test scores, funding and fiscal management issues, and concerns about poor accountability.

As part of the agreement, the school system got $254 million in state funding over five years and then-Mayor Kurt Schmoke gave up full control of the board.

“That time has passed,” Pugh said. “We should go back to where we were.”

Now that Pugh has control, she’s looking for school board members that are “representative of people who live in the city and the population in our school system.”

That means applicants who are “futuristic in thinking, visionary in approach … and fiduciarily responsible,” she said. "My goal is to lift our children beyond what they possibly thought they could be."

CAPTION Renee Foose said Wednesday she has declined to take a position with the Maryland State Department of Education that had been approved by the state school board Tuesday. Renee Foose said Wednesday she has declined to take a position with the Maryland State Department of Education that had been approved by the state school board Tuesday. CAPTION Around 18 two-year-olds get ready to begin school at the Loyola Early Learning Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun video) Around 18 two-year-olds get ready to begin school at the Loyola Early Learning Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun video)

The board currently consists of nine commissioners and a student member. A law passed last year will add two elected commissioners starting in 2022.

Board members are appointed to serve for staggered, three-year terms ending on June 30, and outgoing board members remain until a successor is appointed. The mayor previously needed the governor’s approval to fill any vacancies or remove a board member from office.

Two school board members —Andrew Frank and Marnell Cooper — are serving terms that expired in June of this year. Commissioner Tina Hike-Hubbard’s term ended in 2016. The shift to mayoral control of appointments should expedite the process.

A panel of community representatives will choose a list of candidates to be recommended to the mayor. Should Pugh chose not to appoint a member from that list, she must reconvene the group to submit additional names.

Board members must fit certain qualifications, for example, some must have business administration expertise, while others must be parents of city schools students or be knowledgeable about the education of children with disabilities.

Kenneth Wong, a professor at Brown University, has studied the impact that mayoral control over the school board has on the system. He said research shows this model often results in improved student performance.

City mayors, he said, more often understand the need to devote more resources and support to the lowest-performing schools. In Baltimore city, most students continue to struggle on the Partnership for Assessments of Career and College Readiness, or PARCC, standardized tests. This year, only 15 percent of students passed the English test and 11.9 percent passed the math. Across the state, less than half passed the tests.

“Mayoral control overall creates the supportive conditions that allow teaching and learning to occur more effectively,” Wong said.

Having one, clear center of power also pushes a mayor to be more transparent.

“From now on,” he said, “the residents and voters of Baltimore will be able to actually hold the mayor ultimately accountable.”

