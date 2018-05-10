Students savor second chance to graduate with help from 'Re-Engagement Center'

Omari Hart was supposed to graduate from Milford Mill Academy two years ago. Instead, he dropped out of the Baltimore County high school after his attendance waned and his grades sank.

He said family problems had pushed him to move out of his mother’s home, and an injury he suffered after getting hit by a speeding car ended his days of playing football and lacrosse — the parts of high school that had really interested him.

“When you’re a teenager, growing up with hard situations, you’re not thinking about school,” Hart said. “You’re thinking about how to survive.”

But his mindset changed in January, after a weapons charge led to a brief stint in jail. Two days after getting out, Hart said he resolved to re-enroll, earn a high school diploma and “try to become a new man.”

He ended up in an office on the first floor of Baltimore Public Schools’ North Avenue headquarters.

There, he was paired with a counselor who helped him fill out paperwork and take assessments, and together, they crafted a plan to enroll Hart at Excel Academy in West Baltimore. Hart, now 20, was a few credits shy of what he needed to earn his diploma.

On Thursday, the district recognized Hart and about 20 other seniors who are on track to graduate this spring after coming through the district’s “Re-Engagement Center,” an office aimed at getting students back into school after they have dropped out, been incarcerated or otherwise derailed by violence or trauma on their path to an education and career.

“The students sitting here today have overcome the odds,” Roger Shaw, the center’s director, told the crowd of students, families and staff gathered in North Avenue’s board room, which was decorated with posters congratulating the class of 2018.

The program is in its third year. Last year, about 540 students came to the office for a consultation. Of those, nearly 420 re-enrolled in a city school.

About 78 percent of students who return to school through the office graduate, Shaw said.

Within the office, there is a small staff of social workers, a substance abuse counselor, a representative from the health department and employees who do intake for students looking to re-enroll. At the center of it is Shaw, who keeps his phone’s ringer set to loud 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It’s ringing constantly, he said, often with calls from principals who want to talk through how to best serve returning students going through a crisis. The day before the ceremony, a school official called Shaw with concerns about one boy who had been brought back to school, but now seemed to be in a downward spiral.

Shaw got on the line with the boy, telling him: “You got the opportunity you wanted, and now you’re not taking advantage of it. Something has changed, correct? We’re going to talk about this. It’s OK to make mistakes.”

That idea was at the center of Thursday’s ceremony, where a student kicked off programming by singing, “We Are the Champions.”

“And bad mistakes, I've made a few,” she sang. “I've had my share of sand kicked in my face, but I've come through.”

Keynote speaker Carlos Muhammad told the students their struggles were “preordained” and only made them stronger.

And he reminded the crowd of the too many young people in Baltimore who would never make it to their own graduation day. Two teenage boys, both students at city schools, were shot and killed within the last week.

For Hart, finishing high school means he’s that much closer to his career goals. He said his future was “blurry” before, but he now has plans to open his own business: a car wash company. For now, the Re-Engagement Center has helped secure him a job working at Applebee’s.

Hart’s mother and grandparents were there to see him receive a certificate at Thursday’s event. He’ll also walk across the stage with his Excel Academy classmates during an actual graduation ceremony next month.

“I’m just very proud he stuck with it,” said his mother, Kenise Pendleton. “Sometimes we get off track, and it takes a lot to get back once you’ve stopped. But he came back.”

The family was among the many eating, hugging and taking photos during a reception in the Re-Engagement Center’s conference room after the ceremony.

But Shaw wasn’t in there. He was with a student who had shown up during the celebration, looking for someone to help him re-enroll in school.

