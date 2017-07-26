Maryland, Baltimore education officials will collaborate to help city's worst performing schools

Maryland education officials will meet with administrators of the 20 worst performing schools in Baltimore over two days next week to find ways to turn them around.

The state and city officials will then collaborate over the next year as they develop interventions that can improve the academic performance of students in those schools. In many cases, the schools have been low performing for years or even decades. In some cases, less than 10 percent of the students in the schools are passing statewide tests in reading and math.

Under federal law, the state must require schools to take actions that will improve performance when schools’ test scores are in the lowest 5 percent in the state. Low performing schools have tried various fixes in the past, including hiring all new faculty and a new principal, increasing teacher training, or focusing on student attendance. Federal education officials under the Obama administration offered grants to support interventions in failing schools but concluded last year that the additional funding did not always resolve entrenched problems.

State education officials said in a press advisory issued Wednesday that they want to provide “targeted and customized support” for the schools.

How to improve these schools, many of them in the city, has been the subject of intense discussion by state school board leaders and legislators.

Some members of the state school board had suggested more drastic measures than have been taken before. For instance, they could recommend the troubled schools be turned into charters or placed in separate school districts that require more significant changes than have been tried over the years.

The state legislature reacted swiftly to those suggestions and passed a law during the legislative session this year that forbids such action by the state.

The schools are: Academy for College and Career Exploration, Arundel Elementary/Middle, Augusta Fells Savage Institution of Visual Arts, Benjamin Franklin High, Booker T. Washington Middle, Brehms Lane Public Charter, Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary, Frederick Douglass High, Frederick Elementary, Friendship Academy of Engineering and Technology, Furman Templeton Preparatory Academy, Gilmor Elementary, Harford Heights Elementary, Harlem Park Elementary/Middle, Hazelwood Elementary/Middle, James McHenry Elementary/Middle, Knowledge and Success Academy, Mary E. Rodman Elementary, New Era Academy and Samuel Coleridge Taylor Elementary.

