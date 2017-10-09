Threat against Forest Park High School investigated

Baltimore police investigated a threat at Forest Park High School Monday morning, city schools officials said.

Officers responded to the school, located at 6900 Park Heights Avenue, around 7:40 a.m. Students went through extra security when entering the building, and were held in the cafeteria while both school district police and city police searched the building.

Some parents came to pick up their children as word spread among students that a bomb threat was made against the school. Other students left the building and walked home.

A school district spokeswoman said: “No bomb threat was received by either school or city police” and that the confusion was the result of a misunderstanding.

“We are aware that misinformation and rumors spread this morning regarding a bomb threat, which we believe may have stemmed from a miscommunication between the district’s school police dispatch and city police,” the spokesperson said in an email.

Nonetheless the school is taking extra precautions.

“Additional school police will be on site at the school throughout this week to ensure the safety of all students and staff," district officials said in a written statement issued Monday afternoon.

The statement sought to clarify what happened.

“Over the weekend, City Schools worked with all appropriate agencies to investigate a threat to Forest Park High School. It was not a bomb threat,” it said. “This morning, in an abundance of caution, students went through extra security when entering the building and were kept in the cafeteria, while school and city police completed their search of the entire building. The building was found to be safe and secure, and students and staff returned to their regular schedule. City Schools takes all matters of security seriously.”

Al Sydnor was one of the parents who came to pick up their children. His 15-year-old son attends the school.

“It’s probably just a scare but you have to treat it like it’s real,” Sydnor said.

