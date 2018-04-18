Towson school competes in national cybersecurity contest at Inner Harbor

A Loyola Blakefield student squinted at his laptop screen, slowly scrolling through rows of computer code. One of his classmates typed deliberately beside him, as another clicked between a few open windows. Over the loudspeaker, someone issued a warning: remember to use your library voices.

“It’s about as exciting as watching paint dry,” joked Bernie Skoch, the commissioner of the Air Force Association’s National High School Cyber Defense Competition, as he looked out on the students working.

By all outer appearances, the scene inside a Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor ballroom Tuesday morning was calm. But in reality, dozens of students were locked in to one of the country’s premiere youth cyber-security competitions. The Loyola Blakefield team — the only Maryland school to make it to the final round of the national CyberPatriot contest — spent hours in quiet concentration, trying to earn points by defeating hackers and securing the computer servers of a fictional company.

“It’s very intense,” said Loyola senior Chris Ptak.

High-profile cyber attacks have become more commonplace in recent years. Hackers gained access to the personal information of as many as 145 million Equifax consumers. Target saw its customers’ credit card data stolen and some 3 billion Yahoo user accounts were exposed, among other breaches.

As stories of these kinds of attacks continue to emerge, interest in the CyberPatriot competition has spiked. Now in its 10th year, there were more than 5,500 student teams who fought to earn one of 28 spots at the national competition. When the contest was new, just eight teams participated.

That level of interest is encouraging, organizers say, especially when analysts predict there will be 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity positions by 2021.

“We’re desperately in need of things that will inspire students to study the tech fields,” said Steve Morrill, the Loyola coach. “This type of competition has the capacity to bring kids into the mix.”

But the CyberPatriot event faces some of the same challenges as the broader STEM — meaning science, technology, engineering and math — fields, namely when it comes to female representation. Roughly a quarter of the participants are girls, Skoch said.

Researchers have found that many girls lose interest in the STEM fields as they get older, a trend some blame on gender stereotypes and a shortage of female role models.

“We quickly learned that by the time many young women reach high school, they say, ‘STEM isn’t for me,’ ” Skoch said.

CyberPatriot responded by adding a middle school division to the competition, with the hopes of engaging female students in cybersecurity when they’re younger.

Lyna Kim, a junior at North Hollywood High School in California, said this is her second time competing on the national stage. Just since last year, Kim said, she can tell the male-to-female ratio has improved.

The organization “tries to open this up for everyone,” Kim, 16, said.

CyberPatriot has taken other steps to bolster female enrollment, too, waiving the entrance fees for any all-girls team and highlighting the achievements of women in their promotional materials.

For the first time this year, there are two all-girls teams at nationals.

“You’re not supposed to have favorites, but it would thrill me if an all-girls team won,” Skoch said.

The winners will be announced Wednesday evening. CyberPatriot champions walk away with scholarship money, plus companies like Northrop Grumman and Cisco sponsor the event and send job recruiters. In past years, some students have walked away with job offers.

While debriefing after their morning contest, the Loyola Blakefield team went over the details of the round in self-proclaimed “nerd-speak,” tossing around acronyms like FQDA and RPC. The “red team” — a group of people whose job it was to hack into their servers and disrupt their work — was particularly aggressive, the boys agreed.

“We’re going to have to talk about some new defensive strategies,” said Morrill, the coach.

The team representing Loyola at CyberPatriot is part of a broader cyber club that Morrill runs at the Towson school. About 150 students at the all-boys Catholic school participate in some capacity, with some students devoting 15 hours a week toward the extracurricular activity.

For Ptak, 18, being involved in the club has translated into two summer internships and valuable experience in the field. He recalls reading about the Equifax breach — in which the company failed to change their default username and password — and doing a face-palm.

“That’s the kind of thing we cover with freshmen coming into our program,” Ptak said. “That’s like not closing your front door.”

The team didn’t expect first-place, but seemed cautiously optimistic about placing near the top.

“You guys definitely held your own,” Morrill told his team. “It was supposed to be hard.”

