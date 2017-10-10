Baltimore students raise funds for Hurricane Harvey relief, learn and teach lesson in empathy

August Baker was walking to school when she spotted an abandoned $10 bill sticking out of the grass. Usually, such a lucky find would warrant a trip to the store for new nail polish or some Tastykakes, she said. But not on that September day.

Instead, the 13-year-old tucked the money in her pocket and brought it to City Springs Elementary/Middle School. She then donated it to a class fundraiser benefiting victims of Hurricane Harvey, the deadly storm that tore through Texas earlier this summer.

“I looked at that $10 and asked myself, ‘Are you going to help Houston or get something for yourself that you want right now?’” August said. “I decided Houston needs it more.”

Students at City Springs — a school in Southeast Baltimore whose student body come from families with one of the city’s highest poverty rates — raised $1,000 last month for the people left living in Harvey’s path of destruction. The story of their generosity has since gone viral, prompting television coverage, eliciting visits from city official and garnering praise from people across the country.

In the days since the students’ story took off, they’ve tripled the amount of money raised to benefit the American Red Cross.

“It’s oftentimes striking how we see those who have the least give the most,” said Wyatt Oroke, the humanities teacher who encouraged his young charges’ altruism. “I think it’s because they’ve seen that side of things, and have stronger empathy.”

Oroke started talking about Harvey to his eighth grade class during the first week of school. He showed them before-and-after images of Houston, depicting highways and houses submerged in water.

“Students kept asking, ‘What can we do to help?’” Oroke said. “I turned it to them and asked, ‘What do you want to do to help?’”

His students crafted a proposal and spent every day of the next couple of weeks going class-to-class and asking for donations. They made a brochure explaining their fundraiser idea, and presented it to students, parents and teachers. Pre-kindergartners dug pennies out of their pockets, eager to contribute to the cause. Other students saved up allowances and proudly brought money earned doing chores to school.

The students also decorated the halls with posters advertising their effort. The school quickly blew past the initial goal of $500.

“They just really wanted to help,” said Principal Rhonda Richetta. “They felt like, yeah, we might not have a lot in our lives, but at least we have a roof over our heads, we have clothes to wear and we have a refrigerator keeping our food cold. The people in Houston don't have those things.”

One of the students leading the effort, Chantelle Thomas, said “empathy” is a word that’s become important to her.

“We knew if we were in the same position that Houston was in, we would want someone helping us,” said the 13-year-old. “It helped us to better understand the importance of giving to others, when we’re not in the best position ourselves.”

Chantelle said her mother likes to say that if you give blessings, blessings will come back.

People from across the country have been sending messages, thanking the students for their work. Since the students were first featured on the local news, the fundraiser got a more than $2,000 boost from strangers inspired by their collective big-heartedness. City Councilman Zeke Cohen and Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby have come to visit Oroke’s class.

“This is what the Baltimore I know and love looks like,” Cohen said of the students’ efforts.

The students’ fans weighed in on Twitter. “Beautifully selfless,” one person tweeted. “Human spirit shining through,” said another.

“One of you will be president one day because you are already changing the world,” another proclaimed. “I believe in you.”

Richetta said she loves that her students are getting such positive attention.

“More often than not, when city schools are in the news, it’s not good,” she said.

She wants to harness the students’ momentum. So at City Springs, the administration is working to launch a philanthropy club.

“We’re not just worried about ourselves,” August said. “We care about others.”

