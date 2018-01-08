8 Baltimore City schools closed Monday as new heat, facility problems develop after weekend repairs

Eight Baltimore City schools were closed as of 10 a.m. Monday despite intense efforts over the weekend to fix broken pipes and non-functioning heating systems to ensure classrooms were heated after numerous schools were closed last week because of cold weather-related problems.

School officials said Sunday that they had completed work on about 19 of 20 schools. Only Calverton Elementary/Middle School was going to remain closed. But new problems developed, including newly burst pipes, even as work crews were repairing the problems that existed last week, school district officials said.

As of 10 a.m., Bay Brook, Furley, James McHenry, Lakewood, Medfield Heights and Guilford elementary schools were closed. Independence School Local 1, a charter high school, was also closed, district officials said.

Mayor Catherine Pugh said “hundreds” of city and school system employees and contractors worked long hours over the weekend to try to fix as many schools as possible.

“To deal with 60 schools all being offline at the same time was a tremendous effort,” Pugh said. She added that she has instructed her Recreation and Parks department to open rec centers and provide food in neighborhoods where the school is closed.

She said she wouldn’t know the cost of the emergency repairs until the work is finished. She added the contractors are on call 24 hours a day for the school system.

Rudy Chow, the city’s Director of Public Works, said work crews made much progress over the weekend, but on Monday the heat went out at several more schools where it had been on.

“This is a very evolving situation,” he said. “The pipes continue to freeze. The infrastructure over there is old.”

Lakewood is a good example of the disruption that the cold is causing in the city’s old school buildings. By 6 a.m. school facilities workers, with the help of the Department of Public Works, had checked every school to insure they had heat. Lakewood had heat and no problems, said Ann Fullerton, a spokeswoman for the school system. But a short time later, as students were on their way to the school, a pipe burst.

“The work that was done over the weekend was heroic. But subsequently we have problems,” Fullerton said.

School CEO Sonja Santelises said the extended level of cold caused problems in 85 schools, nearly half the schools in the system. She outlined measures now being taken to keep the heat on in the buildings. She said an engineer sat up all night to make sure that the flame in one boiler at a school did not go out and leave the school without heat.

Pugh declined to say at a Monday press conference where the money for the repairs would come from. “I am focused on getting the work done,” she said.

She said private contractors and even the Archdiocese of Baltimore offered support to the city to overcome the facility issues.

Melissa Schober's daughter attends Medfield Heights Elementary School, one of the city schools that closed at 10:15 a.m. Monday due to heat-related problems.

Schober said the school's principal provided parents with updates about classroom temperatures throughout the morning, but Schober and her husband had less than 30 minutes to come up with a plan to pick up their nine-year-old daughter.

"I would prefer, whenever possible, for my child and the 80,000 other Baltimore city children to be in a classroom and learning, but to the extent that heating problems are known, why not just cancel school in the morning so I can make alternative arrangements?" she said. "Having to cross town in the middle of the day is extremely burdensome ... There are parents out there really sweating bullets about picking up their kid."

Baltimore Sun reporters Luke Broadwater and Talia Richman contributed to this article.

City and private contractors spent the weekend addressing heating outages that left students in freezing classrooms and prompted a districtwide closure Friday.

