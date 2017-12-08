Carroll County Schools superintendent lifts ban on field trips to Baltimore

The Carroll County schools superintendent on Friday announced that the school system is lifting a ban on field trips to Baltimore.

The schools announced the order last month based on a recommendation from Carroll County Sheriff James DeWees, who cited concerns for students and staff safety while the city is experiencing record levels of crime.

Guthrie said he and DeWees worked together to develop field trip guidelines that allow the release of the temporary restrictions.

“I am very grateful to Sheriff Jim DeWees for his experienced counsel during this period of evaluation following our initial decision. He has played an integral role in helping us review and modify our field trip procedures and has been actively communicating with Baltimore City officials to gain a better understanding of their plans to improve public safety in high tourist areas,” Superintendent Stephen Guthrie said in a statement Friday.

The school system has modified procedures to include tighter communication protocols among teachers, chaperones and bus drivers, as well as reducing unstructured time. The school system said no additional requests for field trips to Baltimore have been made this month but the announcement allows principals to become familiar with the modified procedures.

“A tremendous amount of work and communication has taken place over the past two weeks to improve the safety of our students taking field trips to Baltimore City,” DeWees said in a statement.

He and Guthrie said recent announcements by Gov. Larry Hogan to address crime in Baltimore also prompted to field trip policy change.

The school system also credited Mayor Catherine Pugh’s crime plan to address violence.

“We appreciate their efforts and the steps they are taking to enhance security,” Guthrie said.

But DeWees said he still has concerns “that can only be mitigated with time for those actions to make an impact. I will continue to work closely with CCPS, and I will always share my concerns when it comes to the safety of everyone I swore to protect.”

