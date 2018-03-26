Baltimore city teachers' union ratifies 2.5 percent pay raise over two years

The Baltimore Teachers Union has voted to ratify new salary scales, endorsing a 2.5 percent pay raise for city teachers over the next two years.

The union entered contract negotiations with the school system in spring 2016, and through the tense and drawn-out process pushed for teacher salaries to keep up with the rising cost of living.

“This salary increase is long overdue for the educators of our city’s children,” said union president Marietta English in a statement. “The negotiations for this raise were difficult, but I am proud to say we never shied away from what our teachers deserve.”

The package, approved Friday by the union rank and file, includes a 1 percent raise to be applied retroactively to July 1, 2017, with another 1.5 percent bump beginning in January 2019.

The reconfigured salary scales — which are based on where a teacher stands on a career ladder tied to professional development — still need to be officially approved by the school board.

District officials were not immediately available for comment on the revised salary scales. Spring break in Baltimore began Monday.

Union and school district officials launched negotiations in March 2016. By last October, they had approved a contract that secured teachers’ health care benefits through the end of 2019 and provided educators with a one-time stipend of 1 percent of their 2016-2017 salaries. But union officials pledged at the time to continue pushing for cost-of-living adjustments.

“This raise will help our members keep pace with the cost-of-living, all while continuing to do what they love, which is ensuring children in Baltimore City receive the quality education they deserve,” English said.

The union contract covers about 6,000 city teachers. Baltimore educators have the highest starting salary in the state, with the exception of Montgomery County. A standard first-time teacher makes $48,430 under the current contract, but the new salary scales will bring that up to $49,648 by January 2019.

For teachers on the “professional pathway,” “model pathway” or “lead pathway” — designations that mean they’ve collected credits that enable them to climb the career ladder — there is a bigger boost.

The prior teachers’ contract was approved in 2014, and preserved many of the terms of a 2010 deal that was lauded as one of the most progressive in the country. The landmark contract tied teacher pay to performance and allows city educators to increase their base salary based on participation in professional development programs.

The union’s newly ratified salary agreement comes shortly after West Virginia teachers captivated a national audience by going on strike for more than a week. Schools in all of the state’s 55 counties were forced to close as educators fought for better pay and benefits.

While the contract process in Baltimore never reached such a fever pitch, negotiations did take place in an usually public forum over the past two years. In fall 2016, hundreds of dissatisfied teachers showed up to district headquarters dressed in yellow in a show of solidarity. English sent a letter to union members a few months later, in which she called district negotiators “ineffective and indecisive.”

The school board and teachers’ union later reached an impasse, and asked a mediator to take over in last spring.

Union leaders said they believed the district was trying to cut millions of dollars worth of compensation and benefits at a time when the school system was struggling with a massive budget deficit. City schools CEO Sonja Santelises denied any intention to reduce salaries.

The two parties will soon be back at the negotiating table, working on a deal for the 2019-2020 school year.

This story will be updated.

