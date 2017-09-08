Betsy DeVos to speak at University of Baltimore fall commencement

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will speak at the University of Baltimore’s fall commencement, school officials said Friday.

DeVos will deliver the keynote address at the ceremony scheduled for Dec. 18.

“Throughout our nearly 100-year history, UB has pursued a commitment to intellectual engagement and an array of opinions,” university spokesman Chris Hart said in a statement, “this is a foundational goal at our institution and is today expressed in our invitation to the Secretary to speak to and get to know our community.”

DeVos is a vocal critic of public schools. She supports “school choice,” or allowing families to use public funds to send their children to private schools. Teachers’ unions and other supporters of public education say such allowances take much needed funding away from public schools. Devos has said it will create competition for students and help public schools improve.

She has also made historically inaccurate remarks about “school choice” that some found racially insensitive. When she spoke at Bethune-Cookman University’s commencement last spring, students at the historically black institution in Florida booed her and many turned their backs on her as she spoke.

CAPTION A tour of the new Youth Detention Center in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun video) A tour of the new Youth Detention Center in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Frederick Elementary School is one of the first newly built schools in the city. (Baltimore Sun video) Frederick Elementary School is one of the first newly built schools in the city. (Baltimore Sun video)

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman