Carroll County Public Schools halt field trips to Baltimore, citing 'escalating violence'

Carroll County Public Schools have halted field trips to Baltimore, a decision based on a recommendation from the county Sheriff’s Department due to “escalating violence,” a school system spokeswoman said Monday.

The order was sent to school principals last Wednesday and will stay in place until the beginning of the next semester in late January, when it will be revisited, Carroll County Public Schools spokeswoman Carey Gaddis said.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that Sheriff Jim DeWees recommended the measure during a meeting with the school system “in response to parent concerns regarding the safety of students during field trips to venues in Baltimore City.” The move is intended to “limit the risk to students and staff.”

“In light of recent violence in the traditional tourist areas of the City, the Sheriff agrees that the best course of action is to temporarily suspend travel to Baltimore City venues,” Sheriff’s Department spokesman Cpl. Jonathan Light wrote in the statement.

Several assaults and robberies were reported over the Halloween weekend, and an employee of a Federal Hill bar was robbed and killed outside a convenience store near Key Highway on Nov. 14, police said. Earlier this month the city’s homicide count surpassed 300 for the third year in a row.

Field trips are still being considered on a “case-by-case basis,” Gaddis said, but the policy has caused at least two upcoming trips to be canceled.

A planned field trip on Friday to the Maryland Science Center in the Inner Harbor by third-grader students from Westminster Elementary School has been canceled. Francis Scott Key High School’s band has also backed out of the Mayor’s Annual Christmas Parade in Hampden on Sunday. Both schools cited the county’s new policy as the reason for the cancellations.

“Due to escalating violence reported in Baltimore City, and consultation with law enforcement and Maryland Center for School Safety, we will not be sending any students on field trips to Baltimore City at this time,” said an email sent to Westminster parents and guardians Wednesday.

Gaddis said the school system is most concerned about field trips in which students are allowed time and freedom to roam.

“When they’re not contained but they’re walking around an area, walking around the city ... we don’t have as much control,” she said.

The Sheriff’s Department does not send a sheriff’s deputy along with students on field trips, Gaddis said.

School officials in Anne Arundel, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard and Baltimore counties said they have no plans to cancel field trips.

Other Carroll County schools have sent their bands to perform in the mayor’s Christmas parade in past years, but this year would have been the Francis Scott Key band’s first time participating, said Thomas Kerr, chairman of the annual holiday parade. He said he was notified of the decision by the band director.

“I was really taken back by it,” Kerr said. “It was a great band. We had a sponsor for them and everything.”

The parade is in its 45 year and is expected to include at least 115 balloons, floats, bands and groups of marchers, making it one of the area’s largest holiday parades.

Schools bands from Baltimore County and Baltimore City, and bands from Philadelphia and Virginia, are planning to perform. Kerr does not expect other school cancellations.

Though named for the mayor, the parade is funded through donations and private fundraising, including sponsorships of floats and bands, Kerr said.

Kerr said he was “disheartened” that crime in the city was discouraging people from coming to a fun and positive event for the city.

“Where does it end?” he asked. “We’re trying to get something good in the city and that’s what we do — we get real good crowds, people come from all over the city.”

Mayor Catherine E. Pugh, who recently called crime in the city “out of control” and ordered 30 agency heads to attend daily meetings at the Police Department, was nevertheless let down by the decision, her spokesman said in a statement.

“Mayor Pugh is disappointed by the Carroll County Public Schools decision and hopes that they will reconsider,” spokesman Anthony McCarthy said. “The events and sights the students were set to participate in and visit are unique and represent positive experiences for these young people.”

Gaddis said any parents who have concerns about the canceled trips should call their school principal.

“We’re trying to keep in mind the safety of our students,” she said, reiterating the sheriff’s recommendation. “That’s something we have to pay attention to.”

Baltimore Sun reporters Sarah Gantz and Talia Richman contributed to this article.

CAPTION Gilman and Roland Park Country School families hold a rally in support of schools standing up against racism. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun video) Gilman and Roland Park Country School families hold a rally in support of schools standing up against racism. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION National Academy Foundation School students host a pop up restaurant at R. House. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun video) National Academy Foundation School students host a pop up restaurant at R. House. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun video)

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6