Baltimore County Council chairman's vocal support for interim school superintendent Verletta White rankles some

The Baltimore County school board plans to hold a public hearing on Tuesday seeking input on what qualities are needed in a new school superintendent.

County Council Chairman Julian Jones thinks the meeting provides the perfect opportunity for supporters of interim superintendent Verletta White to express their feelings. In a Youtube video and in an email, Jones encourages people to attend the meeting and sign up to tell the school board they want a person with 20 years of work experience in the Baltimore County school system, who graduated from Woodlawn High School, and has children attending county schools, to be the next superintendent.

He noted in his email that he wants the person to be an African American woman, specifically one named Verletta.

Jones’ advocacy for the interim superintendent, who is vying for the job, has angered school board member Julie Henn, who posted Jones’ email on her Facebook page. “I am angered and insulted by such blatant attempts to sway, undermine and ridicule the process. All opinions matter and we should encourage participation, regardless of views. This isn’t a PR campaign; it is a superintendent search. It is one of the most important roles of the board...I take it seriously...I would urge our elected leaders to do the same.”

Jones said his email was written in a tongue in cheek tone intentionally listing characteristics that only White has, and that he sent it to a small group of people.

“They are taking an issue with the racial part,” he said referring to comments made on a Facebook page for parents whose children attend county schools. “I didn’t want to upset anyone….I didn’t think people would look at it that way.”

The hearing on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology. Speakers may sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. The school system’s press release says: “This forum is not intended to be an opportunity to discuss the current interim superintendent, but, instead, to seek input on the desired qualities of the next permanent superintendent.”

