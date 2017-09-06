Plumbing problem closes Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women for second day

For the second time in as many days, a plumbing problem shut down the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women on Wednesday.

Students were dismissed from the all-girls public charter school in the Mount Vernon neighborhood hours after the first bell.

“We apologize for any inconvenience but we are closing the school building due to a facilities issue,” principals Chevonne Hall and Christina Easton wrote in a statement posted on the school website Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, the first day of the school year, a water pump in the school failed, flooding a mechanical room and causing the building’s water to be shut off, said J. Keith Scroggins, the city school system’s chief operations officer.

School officials asked guardians to pick up students around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, he said, and facilities workers made repairs. Later that evening, the principals announced the school would open on time Wednesday.

But the motor connected to the water pump fizzled out on Wednesday, Scroggins said. A rebuilt motor was installed; the operations department has requested a new motor.

Scroggins said he anticipates the school will be ready to reopen Thursday.

“That’s a very old building, and unfortunately, it all just happened to happen on the first day of school,” Scroggins said. “When you’re talking about old equipment, you never know a piece is going to fail until it gives you the indication.”

The building at the corner of Franklin Street and Park Avenue was constructed in 1950. The charter school opened there in 2010.

School administrators who were approached outside the school as students were leaving Wednesday declined to comment. The administrators said they were focused on the safety of the students and staff.

The school enrolled about 500 students last year, according to city data.

Some people said they were irritated at having to pick up children early for the second day in a row.

Crystal Moore took time off work so she could get doctors’ appointments and other errands out of the way early this week. She was grocery shopping Wednesday morning when she had to rush and pick up her niece. The day before, she had been trying to pick up uniforms for her own two children when she got the call.

“Once again, I had to stop what I was doing,” Moore said. “It’s frustrating, but I understand them not wanting the kids in the school if there’s issues.”

Scroggins said each building in the school system is inspected carefully before the academic year begins. In the two weeks leading up to the first day of school, workers walk through every facility in the district. They flush each toilet, turn on every sink and check for leaks.

The department also performs preventive maintenance throughout the year, he said.

Still, he said, problems are inevitable, given the city’s aging infrastructure.

“It’s just like driving your old car — you never know when it’ll break down, you just know when it breaks down,” he said. “You bring it in for regular checkups, but sometimes right after you get it out of there, something goes wrong.”

Scroggins said there have been no other major facilities problems in city schools during the first two days of the year beyond a couple of toilets stopping up.

Eleven-year-old Ariyan Wade was so eager to start sixth grade at BLSYW that she got purple braids in her hair to match her new plaid uniform. She said she was disappointed to be sent home early on what was supposed to be an exciting first day of school — and then again on the second day.

“It’s annoying,” she said. “We just came at 8 and it’s 11:30 and we already have to leave again.”

