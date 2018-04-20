Some Maryland students walk out to protest gun violence on Columbine anniversary

A group of about 100 Baltimore County students left their classrooms at 10 a.m. Friday and gathered on the sidewalk outside the Patapsco High School building.

The students who walked out on Friday, the anniversary of the deadly 1999 Columbine High School shooting, said they want public officials to recognize that kids are scared to go to school in a time when school shootings have become painfully common. Through continued pressure in the form of rallies and demonstrations, they’re hoping for change.

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world,” the students had posted on their Instagram page Thursday night, quoting Margaret Mead. “Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”

At Catonsville High School, a group of students also walked out, and at a gathering on the school parking lot the names of Columbine victims were read aloud. Fewer than a dozen actually walked off campus for a march in the community.

“I’ve had enough of guns being everyone’s obsession,” said Jacob Lichtenfeld, 18, a Catonsville junior. He said he was willing to get detention for leaving school grounds; and said he believes his parents would be proud.

While the April 20 national school walkout is expected to be smaller than last month’s demonstration — in which students left class on the one-month anniversary of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting — there are still thousands of students expected to participate across the country.

National organizers hope the event shows politicians that the students behind the anti-gun violence movement plan to continue building momentum, and won’t allow the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting to follow a familiar pattern and fade from the news cycle.

“This issue needs constant attention if we hope to change anything,” according to their website.

A majority of American teenagers — 57 percent — say they are worried about the possibility of a shooting happening at their school, according to a research Pew Research Center survey.

While not as many Maryland students were expected to participate in the second national walkout, some have planned alternative activities in honor of the victims of the Columbine massacre. Some schools will be holding a moment of silence before class begins, while others are holding town hall-style events or school-wide presentations about gun violence.

Some school districts in the Baltimore region took a firm stance against the walkout.

Carroll County Superintendent Stephen Guthrie said recently that students who choose to participate could face a range of consequences, from a parent-teacher conference to suspension. He said the walkouts have become increasingly political, straying from what he saw as the original purpose of remembrance.

Anne Arundel school administrators have said they expect April 20 to go on as any other school day.

In Howard County, anti-gun violence demonstrations are to be limited to one hour, Howard Superintendent Michael J. Martirano wrote in a letter to families. Meanwhile, national organizers say they expect some walkouts to last all day.

The principal at Columbine High School, the site of the deadly shooting on April 20, 1999, has publicly urged students not to walk out.

“Please consider planning service projects, an activity that will somehow build up your school, or perhaps pre-Day Without Hate event on April 20, as opposed to a walkout,” wrote current principal Scott Christy and former principal Frank DeAngelis in a joint letter.

Friday’s demonstration has the backing of some of the most vocal student activists from Marjory Stoneman Douglas, who have utilized their massive social media followings to drum up support.

At one Maryland school, the day has added significance: Friday is the one-month anniversary of the Great Mills High School shooting, which left two students dead, including the shooter.

“Hi,” tweeted Great Mills student activist Mollie Davis, “if you’re walking out please don’t forget that today is the one month of Great Mills please don’t let yourself forget about us.”

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Libby Solomon contributed to this article.

