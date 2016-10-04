Baltimore County teacher faces discipline over social media post

A teacher at Deer Park Elementary School in Baltimore County faces disciplinary action after she posted a picture of herself with a class of students on school grounds and described them using an expletive, a county schools spokesman said Tuesday.

A screen shot of the teacher's private Instagram post was tweeted and then retweeted Tuesday. The post included her caption: "Field day with my little [expletive deleted] that I somehow still love. #fifthgradeswag."

The teacher, Kelly Forostiak, regretted posting the image and making the comments, said Mychael Dickerson, the county schools spokesman.

Dickerson said he was only able to comment on what is a personnel matter because the teacher gave him permission to speak about it.

He said Forostiak accepts the discipline she faces, the details of which he declined to release. She is currently employed at the school system, Dickerson said.

Forostiak did not respond to a request for comment late Tuesday.

"It's an extremely poor choice of words," said Emory Young, president of the Baltimore County Parent Teacher Association Council. "She should have used something more positive and uplifting."

While her Instagram account is private, the tweets also showed the comments made on the picture. One commenter suggested that the bad language she used was not appropriate for a school teacher.

"It is okay they are 11 going on 18 hahaha," the teacher wrote back.

The retweeted Instagram post showed no date.

