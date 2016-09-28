U.S. Education Department honors 10 Blue Ribbon schools in Maryland

Six public and four private schools in Maryland were named Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday.

The program identifies public and private elementary, middle and high schools with high-achieving students in reading and mathematics, and those that have made improvements in closing the achievement gap. Fewer than 8,500 schools nationwide have earned the distinction.

The Maryland schools named:

• Arnold Elementary School: Principal Shauna Kauffman said she was "so proud of our incredible students, teachers, and staff and thankful for our caring and supportive community."

•Pasadena Elementary School: "I am thankful to have an awesome group of colleagues inside our building who go to great lengths for our students, and the support we receive from our community is just incredible," Principal Jennifer Quirino said in a statement.

• George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson.

•and Hereford High School in Parkton: "Carver Center and Hereford are two great high schools by every measure and I am thrilled that they are receiving this national recognition," Baltimore County schools Superintendent Dallas Dance said in a statement. "The strong principals at these schools, Karen Steele and Joe Jira, promote high academic expectations and create an atmosphere to empower teachers and students to excel."

•St. Joseph School in Fullerton: "Our school is not only academically strong, but we give our students the power and faith to reach their full potential in all areas of their life," Principal Kenneth Pipkin said in a statement. "Our teachers and parents are committed to this task which continues to promote our tradition of success."

•North Harford Elementary School in Pylesville: "This award is an amazing acknowledgment of everyone's dedication and tireless efforts," Principal Lisa B. Sundquist said. "We could not be more proud of our students and the entire community and are thankful for their support."

•Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Ellicott City.

•St. Patrick's Catholic School in Rockville.

• St. Pius X Regional School in Bowie.

• White Marsh Elementary School.

Education Secretary John B. King announced this year's Blue Ribbon Schools in Washington. They are to be recognized at an awards ceremony in Washington in November.

