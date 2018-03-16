Ocean City plane crash: officials call off search, one person still missing

State and military underwater recovery teams announced Friday that they’ve finished their search operations in response to a fatal plane crash off Ocean City more than two weeks ago.

Rescuers recovered the body of just one of the two people believed to have been on board the single-engine aircraft, officials said.

The body of the pilot — identified as 28-year-old Marcson Ngwa of Windsor Mill — was found March 1, the day of the fatal crash. The other passenger, believed to be 28-year-old Benica Mesha Richards-Robinson of Gwynn Oak, has been reported as a missing person.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Maryland State Police were notified around 10 a.m. on March 1 that a plane en route to Ocean City from Martin State Airport had not arrived as anticipated.

A subsequent search of the area found what was described as an oil slick in the Atlantic Ocean, about a mile and a half from the Ocean City Airport. Natural Resources Police officers recovered debris in the water near the oil slick they believed to be associated with the plane.

By around 5 p.m., rescue personnel found a debris field about five miles away from the initial oil slick, and located a severely damaged plane and Ngwa’s body. He was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy, officials said.

Officials called off the search effort shortly after, due to an impending storm. Dive teams picked up the search a week later, once the rough waters passed.

“We had back-to-back impeding storms,” said Maryland State Police spokesman Sgt. DaVaughn Parker.

The rescue operation included the Maryland State Police, U.S Coast Guard, Natural Resources Police and The Ocean City Fire Department. The team searched and cleared the wreckage, and located all parts of the plane. But no other bodies were recovered, officials said, and the search mission concluded March 10.

Anyone with information regarding Richards-Robinson is urged to contact Det. Sergeant Forrester of the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman