A 30-year-old man was injured early Monday in a boating accident in Ocean City, state officials said.

The accident occurred at 1 a.m. in Ocean City, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police. The man was flown to Shock Trauma.

Details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

