Goose shot from sky falls, knocks Maryland hunter unconscious

A dead goose fell from the sky Thursday and knocked a waterfowl hunter unconscious.

Robert Meilhammer, a 51-year-old resident of Crapo in Dorchester County, was hunting as part of a larger party near the Miles River around 5 p.m. when a flock of geese flew overhead. The group fired on birds.

One goose fell, striking Meilhammer and knocking him out.

“One of the members of the hunting party shot and killed the goose,” said Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson. “It is unclear which one it was.”

Meilhammer suffered head and facial injuries, and was airlifted to Maryland Shock Trauma, Thomson said.

