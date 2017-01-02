Eastern Shore deputy Hogan recovering, stands with help after shooting

The Eastern Shore deputy wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in Chestertown last week continues to recover at Shock Trauma.

The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office posted a photo on Facebook Monday showing Deputy First Class Warren Scott Hogan standing up in a hospital room with help from a walker and a hospital employee.

The post indicated the photo was from New Year's Day and said, "Dfc. Hogan was able to stand up with assistance!"

Hogan underwent surgery on Saturday and faces another surgery this week, the department said on Facebook.

Hogan and James L. Rich II shot each other following a dispute between Rich and his girlfriend at his home in the 200 block of Edmore Road, according to Maryland State Police. State Police are investigating the incident at the request of the Queen Anne's County sheriff's office.

Hogan, a four-year veteran of the department, was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Rich was taken to University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Rich and the woman were arguing when he retrieved a shotgun from another room and then fired one round, state police said. He then approached Hogan, and he and the deputy exchanged gunfire, police said.

Both men were struck by the other's gunfire, police said.

The Queen Anne's County police union created a "GoFundMe" account to collect money for Hogan's family as he recovers. As of Monday afternoon, it had collected more than $32,000 toward a $40,000 goal.

Baltimore Sun reporter Jessica Anderson contributed to this story.