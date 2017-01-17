Queen Anne's County Deputy Hogan returns home after shooting

An Eastern Shore deputy who was shot in an exchange of gunfire last month in Chestertown has returned home, his department said.

Deputy First Class Warren Scott Hogan returned home Monday, according to a Facebook post from Queen Anne's County Sheriff Gary Hofmann. The department also posted a photo of DFC Hogan with family, friends and fellow first-responders.

While hospitalized at Shock Trauma in Baltimore, Hogan's condition was the subject of regular updates from the department. A Dallas Cowboys fan, Deputy Hogan received a letter from team owner Jerry Jones while in recovery.

Hogan underwent at least one surgery in the weeks following the Dec. 29 shooting, the department said.

Hogan and James L. Rich II shot each other following a dispute between Rich and his girlfriend at his home in the 200 block of Edmore Road late last month, according to Maryland State Police. State Police are investigating the incident at the request of the Queen Anne's County sheriff's office.

Hogan, a four-year veteran of the department, was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Rich was taken to University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Rich and the woman were arguing when he retrieved a shotgun from another room and then fired one round, state police said. He then approached Hogan, and he and the deputy exchanged gunfire, police said.

Both men were struck by the other's gunfire, police said.

The Queen Anne's County police union created a "GoFundMe" campaign to collect money for Hogan's family as he recovers. As of Tuesday morning, it had collected more than $41,000 toward a $50,000 goal.