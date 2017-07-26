Ponies cross from Assateague to Chincoteague in annual swim

The 2017 Chincoteague Pony Swim has been completed during a beautiful morning on the Delmarva peninsula.

As dawn broke, the annual spectacle began, with a team of local wranglers — the Saltwater Cowboys — driving the herd of about 200 ponies from their home on Assateague Island across the quarter-mile channel to Chincoteague, just south of the Maryland-Virginia border.

The swim precedes the annual pony auction on Thursday.

The auction is one of the main events of Pony Penning Week, a seven-day celebration of Chincoteague’s pony heritage that raises hundreds of thousands of dollars each year for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co., which owns and cares for the wild ponies year-round.

This story will be updated. For now, here’s a look at some scenes from this morning’s swim.

This year's swim will be Wednesday morning.

Twitter: @seanjwelsh

Email: sjwelsh@baltsun.com