Dan Rodricks: Pain, anger and a plea for parole

Nearly two decades have passed since the night of the murder, and Carleana Kirby has now lived as long as her victim did – about 35 years. She had her first parole hearing Tuesday morning at the Maryland Correctional Institution in Jessup, but the opportunity to plea for early release from a 50-year sentence came only after everyone assembled in the conference room heard and felt the pain and anger of the victim's daughter.

The pain and anger caused by a senseless homicide — lost in memory to all but the surviving relatives and friends in the horrific pileup of homicides in the city of Baltimore since 1998 — was right there, right in front of us.

Crystal Ambrose, daughter of the late Theresa Ambrose, was, like Kirby, a teenager at the time of the murder. Now she was the first to speak at Kirby's hearing. Sharon Begosh, one of two parole commissioners conducting the proceedings, gave her eight minutes for the victim impact statement, and Ambrose used every bit of it — a sobbing, trembling, anguished and bitter narrative of her life since the night of Feb. 11, 1998.

Her mother's death changed everything, and in all ways miserable. Ambrose was forced to raise her younger brother. Once a straight-A student, she suffered from depression and started to lose ground in school, a girl interrupted in her determination to be the first in her family to get a college diploma. "I almost didn't graduate because I couldn't physically get out of bed," she said.

"Because of you!" she told Kirby, who sat, in prison denim, at a table about 15 feet away, facing the parole commissioners, Begosh and John Smack. Kirby had her back to the Ambrose family the whole time.

"My mom never got to see her grandbabies, she never got to see me graduate," Ambrose said, her voice quivering and breaking. She squeezed a piece of paper. The paper had bullet points, and the points included that darkly ironic marker: "You want to get out [of prison] at 35 to start your life? Her life ended at 35."

"I didn't have a father. She's all I had. ... I can't even stomach the smell of flowers because there were so many at her funeral." And again Crystal Ambrose sobbed heavily.

"Please," Ambrose implored the commissioners, "don't give her a chance to start a life, because mine still isn't right."

Terry Ambrose was serving drinks at her father's place, Rainbow's Pigtown Bar, in Southwest Baltimore on that Wednesday evening in 1998 when a gang of five carried out its scheme to rob it. At about 20 minutes to midnight, three of them entered the bar while two acted as lookouts. When Terry Ambrose had trouble opening the cash register, one of the robbers, later identified as 15-year-old Carleana Kirby, shot her once in the neck. Ambrose died the next morning.

All five participants in the robbery scheme, ranging in age from 15 to 26, were arrested. All pleaded guilty. Kirby, a juvenile charged as an adult with felony murder, was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 50 years suspended. A 19-year-old male accomplice received the same term. Prosecutors recommended lesser sentences for the three other defendants.

By now, Kirby has been in prison for 18 years. Her case has been closely monitored by the Juvenile Justice Project at the University of Baltimore, and it tracks closely with those in a federal lawsuit challenging the way Maryland handles parole for adults who committed crimes as teenagers.

Tuesday morning, Kirby again accepted responsibility for the killing of Terry Ambrose, though she said she could not remember pulling the trigger. She had been drinking (a habit she said she developed before she was 10) and smoking marijuana. When she awoke the next day, she said, others told her she had shot the bartender.

"But I confessed," Kirby said. "I took the charge. ... Her life mattered."

Raising issues presented at her sentencing in 1999, Kirby told the commissioners she had been abused as child. "My original family beat me and raped me," she said. At some point, she was diagnosed with a mental illness. She dropped out of school and ran away from home. "I was tired of being molested and raped," she said.

"I know I don't deserve a second chance," she said, her soft voice quivering and breaking. "But if given a second chance, I would not fail. I know I have caused the victim's family heartache and grief. I wish I could bring her back, but I can't. I want them to forgive me. I'm sorry. I'm sorry I caused them so much pain and grief."

The commissioners deliberated, then told Kirby she would not be recommended for parole. She could have another hearing in 10 years. "That's our decision," Begosh said, "and it's not appealable."

When she heard that, Crystal Ambrose dropped her head, covered her face and sobbed heavily again.

