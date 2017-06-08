Roughly Speaking podcast: Wonder Woman, Furiosa and other female action heroes of the cinema (episode 262)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

"Wonder Woman," starring Gal Gadot, debuted last week with $103.3 million in ticket sales and is expected to retain the top spot at the box office in the U.S. and Canada. Roughly Speaking film critics Linda DeLibero and Christopher Llewellyn Reed talk about "Wonder Woman" and the too few other movies that have featured female action heroes, from 1942's "Mrs. Miniver," starring Greer Garson, to Charlize Theron's Furiosa in "Mad Max: Fury Road" in 2015. Also on our list: "The Furies" (1950), "Aliens" (1986), "Jackie Brown" (1997), "Kill Bill, Volume 1" (2003), and "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1" (2014).

