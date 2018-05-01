Roughly Speaking Dan Rodricks: Commentary and conversation on life in Baltimore, Maryland and the USA
News Maryland Roughly Speaking
Podcast

Baltimore tests Trump administration’s stances on immigration, violent crime

By Contact Reporter

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Roughly Speaking episode 383:

Baltimore might be considered a sanctuary for immigrants — a position that puts the city at odds with the Trump administration's crackdown on undocumented immigrants — but it's also in the midst of a long battle with violent crime. Should the U.S. Justice Department lend a hand?

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen recently got a concession from Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reconsider why Baltimore was excluded from a multimillion-dollar federal program aimed at cities struggling with violent crime.Also on today's show: Van Hollen talks about an array of other topics in Trump's Washington — from the tax cuts passed by the GOP-led Congress to the administration's hard line on the Iran nuclear deal.



Subscribe to the podcast:

Discover more episodes

Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun
77°