Baltimore tests Trump administration’s stances on immigration, violent crime

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Roughly Speaking episode 383:
Baltimore might be considered a sanctuary for immigrants — a position that puts the city at odds with the Trump administration's crackdown on undocumented immigrants — but it's also in the midst of a long battle with violent crime. Should the U.S. Justice Department lend a hand?
U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen recently got a concession from Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reconsider why Baltimore was excluded from a multimillion-dollar federal program aimed at cities struggling with violent crime.Also on today's show: Van Hollen talks about an array of other topics in Trump's Washington — from the tax cuts passed by the GOP-led Congress to the administration's hard line on the Iran nuclear deal.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Discover more episodes