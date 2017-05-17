Roughly Speaking podcast: Trumpmania: 'I hope you can let this go' (episode 252)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

"I hope you can let this go," Donald J. Trump reportedly said to the former FBI director James Comey regarding the bureau's investigation of Trump's former national security adviser Mike Flynn. Was the president trying to obstruct justice? Today on the show, Dan talks Trump with commentators Melissa Deckman and Sheri Parks.

Melissa Deckman is the Louis L. Goldstein Professor of Public Affairs and chair of the political science department at Washington College. She is the author of, "Tea Party Women: Mama Grizzlies, Grassroots Leaders, and the Changing Face of the American Right."

Sheri Parks is associate dean for the College or Arts and Humanities, an associate professor of American Studies, and founding director of the Arts and Humanities Center for Synergy at the University of Maryland at College Park. Parks is the author of "Fierce Angels: Living with a Legacy from the Sacred Dark Feminine to the Strong Black Woman." She is a regular commentator on American culture for Roughly Speaking.

