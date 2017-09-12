Roughly Speaking podcast: Man saved by U.S. aid warns against cuts (episode 297)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

2:09: Paula Gallagher, Baltimore County librarian and Roughly Speaking critic, recommends a debut novel, "My Absolute Darling," by Gabriel Tallent. ➤Jump to this segment

Paula Gallagher, Baltimore County librarian and Roughly Speaking critic, recommends a debut novel, "My Absolute Darling," by Gabriel Tallent. 5:58: After the islands, Florida and southern states were pummeled by Hurriane Irma, after Houston was flooded by Hurricane Harvey, it might be hard for Americans to turn their attention to Yemen, Somalia and South Sudan and the famine hitting those countries. But our topic is something a lot of Americans might not be aware of: The Trump administration's proposed deep cuts to foreign aid that for decades enjoyed bipartisan support in Congress. Thomas Awiapo, a native of Ghana orphaned as a boy, survived childhood famine because of U.S. foreign aid, and he tells us his heartbreaking story of survival. Now a consultant with Baltimore-based Catholic Relief Services, Awiapo was in Washington recently to says thanks for the food he received at a village school and to ask that such aid continue. ➤Jump to this segment

To listen to the episode, download the file from our server. Subscribe to the podcast: iTunes Google Play More options Discover more episodes: