Challenging Mosby, Vignarajah pledges to clean up the Gun Trace Task Force mess

Roughly Speaking episode 381:
Thiru Vignarajah, challenging incumbent Marilyn Mosby, says the Baltimore state's attorney has "no idea" how many criminal cases have been tainted by members of the notorious Gun Trace Task Force. Vignarajah says his survey shows that more than 2,300 cases involved at least one of the eight task-force officers convicted of corruption, and he has a plan for reviewing each one. It's part of Vignarajah's campaign pledge to restore faith in law enforcement after one of biggest scandals in Baltimore police history.
In today's episode, Vignarajah also talks about police-involved shootings, holding officers accountable for civil rights violations, and recruiting talented attorneys to prosecute criminal cases in a city experiencing a surge of violence now in its fourth year.
