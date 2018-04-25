Challenging Mosby, Vignarajah pledges to clean up the Gun Trace Task Force mess

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Thiru Vignarajah, challenging incumbent Marilyn Mosby, says the Baltimore state's attorney has "no idea" how many criminal cases have been tainted by members of the notorious Gun Trace Task Force. Vignarajah says his survey shows that more than 2,300 cases involved at least one of the eight task-force officers convicted of corruption, and he has a plan for reviewing each one. It's part of Vignarajah's campaign pledge to restore faith in law enforcement after one of biggest scandals in Baltimore police history.