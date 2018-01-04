Roughly Speaking Dan Rodricks: Commentary and conversation on life in Baltimore, Maryland and the USA
News Maryland Roughly Speaking
Podcast

Mosby challenger pledges to cut homicides in half in three years

By Contact Reporter

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Roughly Speaking episode 339:

Thiru Vignarajah, an experienced attorney and former prosecutor, says he has a plan for cutting the city’s murder count in half within the next three years — that is, if voters elect him over the incumbent Baltimore State's Attorney, Marilyn Mosby. Vignarajah blames Mosby for the city's three-year surge in violence, citing the loss of dozens of veteran prosecutors and a lack of convictions of violent, repeat offenders. A former deputy Maryland attorney general, Vignarajah is seeking the Democratic nomination for state's attorney in June's primary. He has just released a five-point plan to cut shootings and homicides, focusing on Baltimore's most violent neighborhoods.



Subscribe to the podcast:

Discover more episodes

Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun
19°