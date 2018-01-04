Mosby challenger pledges to cut homicides in half in three years

Thiru Vignarajah, an experienced attorney and former prosecutor, says he has a plan for cutting the city’s murder count in half within the next three years — that is, if voters elect him over the incumbent Baltimore State's Attorney, Marilyn Mosby. Vignarajah blames Mosby for the city's three-year surge in violence, citing the loss of dozens of veteran prosecutors and a lack of convictions of violent, repeat offenders. A former deputy Maryland attorney general, Vignarajah is seeking the Democratic nomination for state's attorney in June's primary. He has just released a five-point plan to cut shootings and homicides, focusing on Baltimore's most violent neighborhoods.